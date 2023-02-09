Stocks surge to cap first-quarter rally: Stock market news today

Stocks surged connected Friday to headdress a first-quarter rally that saw nan Nasdaq summation much than 16% while nan S&P 500 roseate 7% arsenic investors shook disconnected a slope situation and much liking complaint hikes from nan Fed.

When nan closing doorbell rang connected Friday nan S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 1.4%, nan Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) higher by 1.2%, and nan technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) had gained 1.6%.

At nan assemblage level, Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Real Estate (XLRE), and Communication Services (XLC) led markets to decorativeness nan week, rising 2.6%, 2.2%, and 1.9%, respectively. All 11 sectors successful nan S&P 500 were higher amid nan broad-based rally to headdress nan week, month, and quarter.

Stock futures perked up connected Friday greeting aft inflation information showed further cooling successful nan individual depletion expenditures (PCE) index, which is nan Fed's preferred measurement of inflation.

In February, "core" PCE, which strips retired nan much volatile costs of nutrient and energy, roseate 0.3% complete nan anterior period and 4.6% complete past year, pinch nan yearly summation coming successful beneath Wall Street expectations for a 4.7% rise.

A slowdown successful ostentation could easiness unit nan Federal Reserve feels to proceed pinch its rate-hiking campaign, which Fed officials earlier this week suggested will apt proceed this outpouring fixed value increases that stay excessively precocious and a slope situation that has shown signs of ebbing.

Data connected consumer sentiment from nan University of Michigan showed consumers were much downbeat connected their prospects this month, arsenic sentiment dropped for nan first clip since November. Notably, however, nan slope situation spurred by nan illness of Silicon Valley Bank did not adhd to antagonistic views connected nan economy.

"This month’s turmoil successful nan banking assemblage had constricted effect connected user sentiment, which was already exhibiting downward momentum anterior to nan illness of Silicon Valley Bank," said Joanne Hsu, head for nan study of consumers astatine nan University of Michigan.

"Overall, our information revealed aggregate signs that consumers progressively expect a recession ahead. While sentiment fell crossed each demographic groups, nan declines were sharpest for lower-income, less-educated, and younger consumers, arsenic good arsenic consumers pinch nan apical tercile of banal holdings."

Friday will service arsenic nan last trading convention successful a 4th that, arsenic Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre noted, has brought to nan fore immoderate marketplace trends from days gone by, astir importantly nan outperformance of tech stocks.

The Nasdaq 100 was has gained much than 18% this twelvemonth pinch names for illustration Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) up much than 20%. Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META) person gained much than 60% successful 2023.

In a statement to clients published Thursday, Fundstrat's Tom Lee highlighted that bull markets thin to commencement pinch 2 consecutive quarterly gains for nan S&P 500, which will beryllium confirmed astatine Friday's adjacent aft nan S&P 500 roseate 7% successful nan 4th fourth of 2022.

"The first 4th of 2023 is coming to a adjacent Friday and contempt a wrenching banking crisis, nan S&P is up +5.5% and up +2.3% for nan period of March," Lee wrote.

"Many skeptics (anecdotally, nan mostly of our clients) are apt sniffing astatine these gains, arsenic specified sound until nan carnivore marketplace re-asserts itself. But for reasons outlined below, we judge 1Q23 gains now solidifies that 'bears are now trapped.'"

In summation to noting nan two-straight quarterly gains, Lee based on nan slope situation appears to beryllium a blip alternatively than a prolonged event, CFTC information shows traders stay nett short nan market, and April has been nan S&P 500's champion period complete nan past 20- and 50-year periods.

"Bottom line: It is nan bears who are trapped and could substance further gains successful April," Lee wrote.

