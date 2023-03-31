Storm 'pest' Cameron Munster pulls off VERY CHEEKY schoolyard prank after win over Rabbitohs

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia

Fresh from guiding nan Storm to an awesome triumph complete nan Rabbitohs connected Friday, NRL superstar Cameron Munster showcased his unsocial consciousness of humour.

Sensing an opportunity, nan five-eighth 'dacked' a Rabbitohs trainer astatine Accor Stadium - and nan cheeky infinitesimal was caught connected camera.

The trainer successful mobility - who besides useful pinch nan Queensland Origin broadside - was engaged chatting pinch Melbourne winger Xavier Coates.

Munster, nan squad 'pest' astatine Melbourne, could beryllium seen stepping past, earlier turning backmost and pantsing nan red-faced trainer.

The brace past embraced on-field.

But nan antics weren't complete yet.

Harry Grant - besides a Maroons prima - pantsed nan aforesaid trainer, who couldn't judge what had conscionable unfolded.

Meanwhile, Storm coach Craig Bellamy hopes his squad has now turned nan area pursuing their gritty 18-10 triumph.

'We want to beryllium a bully protect broadside first and foremost and, pinch each owed respect, this twelvemonth [early rounds] we haven't been that,' he said successful nan station crippled property conference.

'It's a point we person ever prided ourselves connected astatine nan Storm.

'I thought location was a batch of hopeless effort retired there, and we sewage rewarded.'

Bellamy went onto authorities 'this twelvemonth is astir apt nan slightest knowledgeable squad I've ever coached astatine nan Storm' pursuing nan off-season departure of guardant quartet Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins) and Brandon Smith (Roosters).

Munster, Grant and fullback Nick Meaney were standouts successful nan brave win, and young halfback Jonah Pezet besides impressed.