Storm 'pest' Cameron Munster pulls off VERY CHEEKY schoolyard prank after win over Rabbitohs

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Storm 'pest' Cameron Munster pulls off VERY CHEEKY schoolyard prank after win over Rabbitohs

Cameron Munster backmost to his champion connected and disconnected nan field, pinch nan Storm superstar 'pest' caught successful nan enactment of a VERY CHEEKY schoolyard prank aft triumph complete Rabbitohs

  • Cameron Munster pulled disconnected post-game prank
  • Incident was caught connected camera connected Friday night
  • Involved a Rabbitohs trainer astatine Accor Stadium
  • Teammate Harry Grant past sewage successful connected nan act 

By Andrew Prentice For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 00:28 BST, 1 April 2023 | Updated: 04:25 BST, 1 April 2023

Fresh from guiding nan Storm to an awesome triumph complete nan Rabbitohs connected Friday, NRL superstar Cameron Munster showcased his unsocial consciousness of humour.

Sensing an opportunity, nan five-eighth 'dacked' a Rabbitohs trainer astatine Accor Stadium - and nan cheeky infinitesimal was caught connected camera.

The trainer successful mobility - who besides useful pinch nan Queensland Origin broadside - was engaged chatting pinch Melbourne winger Xavier Coates.


Munster, nan squad 'pest' astatine Melbourne, could beryllium seen stepping past, earlier turning backmost and pantsing nan red-faced trainer.

The brace past embraced on-field.

The five-eighth 'dacked' a Rabbitohs trainer (pictured) astatine Accor Stadium moments aft fulltime connected Friday - and nan cheeky infinitesimal was caught connected camera

But nan antics weren't complete yet.

Harry Grant - besides a Maroons prima - pantsed nan aforesaid trainer, who couldn't judge what had conscionable unfolded.

Meanwhile, Storm coach Craig Bellamy hopes his squad has now turned nan area pursuing their gritty 18-10 triumph.

'We want to beryllium a bully protect broadside first and foremost and, pinch each owed respect, this twelvemonth [early rounds] we haven't been that,' he said successful nan station crippled property conference.

Fresh from guiding nan Storm to an awesome triumph complete nan Rabbitohs connected Friday, superstar Cameron Munster showcased his consciousness of humour

'It's a point we person ever prided ourselves connected astatine nan Storm.

'I thought location was a batch of hopeless effort retired there, and we sewage rewarded.' 

Bellamy went onto authorities 'this twelvemonth is astir apt nan slightest knowledgeable squad I've ever coached astatine nan Storm' pursuing nan off-season departure of guardant quartet Jesse and Kenny Bromwich, Felise Kaufusi (Dolphins) and Brandon Smith (Roosters).   

Munster, Grant and fullback Nick Meaney were standouts successful nan brave win, and young halfback Jonah Pezet besides impressed.

More
Source Dailymail

Related Article

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sets track record, McLaren's Oscar Piastri struggles at Australian GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen sets track record, McLaren's Oscar Piastri struggles at Australian GP

59 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense comes to a crashing end with loss to Jannik Sinner in semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz's Miami Open defense comes to a crashing end with loss to Jannik Sinner in semifinals

1 hour ago
Concerned Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou calls out Latrell Mitchell after lack of involvement

Concerned Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou calls out Latrell Mitchell after lack of involvement

1 hour ago
Paul 'Chief' Harragon backs former bitter rival Mark Carroll who is suffering CTE symptoms

Paul 'Chief' Harragon backs former bitter rival Mark Carroll who is suffering CTE symptoms

1 hour ago
Penrith star Jaeman Salmon HITS BACK at Ricky Stuart labelling him a 'weak-gutted dog'

Penrith star Jaeman Salmon HITS BACK at Ricky Stuart labelling him a 'weak-gutted dog'

1 hour ago
Socceroos teenager Nestory Irankunda at centre of wild A-League melee between Adelaide and Wanderers

Socceroos teenager Nestory Irankunda at centre of wild A-League melee between Adelaide and Wanderers

1 hour ago

Popular Article

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

20 hours ago
South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

15 hours ago
Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

Rafael Alun Tersangka KPK, Ini Tanggapan Stafsus Sri Mulyani

21 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

16 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

5 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.