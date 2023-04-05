Storyteller Review - Tale As Old As Time

Though Storyteller's premise mightiness beryllium creative, its repetitive puzzles and deficiency of situation quickly make nan crippled consciousness stale.

By Jessica Howard connected April 5, 2023 astatine 9:36AM PDT

For galore of us, nan awesome tales of knights and dragons, emotion and loss, and brave heroes overcoming each obstacles are nan ones that made america autumn successful emotion pinch storytelling. However, arsenic we get older and life grows much complex, truthful do nan types of stories we yearn for. Although nan hero's travel whitethorn service arsenic a instauration for countless tales, these stories yet germinate into retellings, reimaginings, subversions, and wholly caller creations--ones that change our notions arsenic to what a communicative tin be. It is this emotion of astonishment and delight that Storyteller intends to capture. However, nan imaginative puzzle crippled yet fails to vessel that magic, failing to meaningfully germinate and alternatively delivering a repetitive and underwhelming experience.

The premise of Storyteller is elemental yet tantalizing: You create stories that output a definite result by altering nan bid successful which cardinal events occur. You do this by filling successful boxes that lucifer comic portion panels, utilizing an established database of characters and settings to do so. As you building your story, adjusting variables wherever needed successful bid to create nan ending needed to walk nan level, nan panels interact pinch each other, resulting successful a benignant of interactive butterfly effect.

A man slays a vampire to protect his bride.

The challenges commencement disconnected elemental enough--make nan prince and princess autumn successful love, thief nan knight slay nan monster, etc.--then quickly go a spot much complex, requiring you to understand a definite character's temperament and really that whitethorn spirit their interactions pinch others. For example, nan noble knight is wary of murdering different character. The bloodthirsty baron, connected nan different hand, will leap astatine nan opportunity. Similarly, nan knight will ever vie for nan queen's affection, though it remains up to you to get her to consciousness nan aforesaid towards him.

Simplicity is nan bosom of Storyteller--for amended and for worse. The game's mechanics are easy to understand and make for a breezy experience, and its muted, cartoony-yet-minimalistic artwork is charming. Its simplicity besides makes for an acquisition that suits portable consoles well, arsenic it's easy to prime up and play a fewer puzzles while connected nan go.

But while its premise is inspired, Storyteller suffers from emotion overly simple. At astir 30 minutes into nan game's hour-long runtime, it already originates to consciousness quiet and acold excessively small--too mini for creativity, excessively mini to supply a consciousness of challenge, and excessively mini to create an engaging experience. You quickly observe location are very fewer variables and characters you tin interact with, and they are often repeated passim levels. This intends erstwhile you're halfway done nan game, you'll person nary caller puzzle pieces to ponder complete aliases to effort to compression into their due place. And, erstwhile you person a grasp connected really these variables interact pinch each other, each level feels little for illustration a puzzle and much for illustration a speedy workout of tossing things into spot successful bid to move forward.

At times, nan crippled originates to consciousness downright tedious, arsenic you are nary longer solving puzzles but simply arranging very evident sequences of events. One puzzle, for example, tasked maine pinch establishing respective different characters arsenic related by having them say, "I americium your parent" to different characters. There was nary situation to it, conscionable nan vexation of having to create respective panels pinch nan aforesaid condemnation spoken by different characters to found this lineage and immoderate affection for each other. Regardless, and pinch nan objection of 1 level that took maine somewhat longer than accustomed to fig out, I was capable to absent-mindedly breeze done nan full experience, which fails to supply nan consciousness of restitution you want from a puzzle game.

The crippled presents itself arsenic a book, pinch each section containing 5 levels pinch a akin theme.

Even nan fistful of optional objectives scattered passim its levels don't adhd overmuch complexity to nan game, arsenic they often task you pinch conscionable tweaking a mates things to get a somewhat different result. These challenges often included things for illustration completing a communicative successful a definite number of frames aliases without utilizing a peculiar character, yet are truthful elemental you tin mostly sound them retired nan first clip you lick nan puzzle. Sure, it was tiny capable to spot immoderate of these differences play out, but it besides made maine wish nan crippled offered much room for creativity--a larger slope of variables to play astir pinch and much options connected really to scope a level's extremity goal.

Storyteller is frustrating successful that it ne'er feels arsenic if you are genuinely solving a puzzle aliases creating a communicative of your own. Rather, you are trying to portion together nan nonstop communicative nan crippled expects from you. While location are a fewer levels wherever you tin attain a satisfactory ending aggregate ways, these consciousness fewer and acold between. Ultimately, each these issues stifle nan experience, reducing it to a imaginative conception that doesn't consciousness fulfilled. This besides eliminates immoderate replayability nan crippled mightiness have, arsenic erstwhile you play a level, there's nary use to trying to find a different solution and execute a caller outcome.

As personification who loves fairy tales and has sunk rather a fewer hours into imaginative puzzle games for illustration Scribblenauts, I was delighted by nan imaginable of playing Storyteller. Unfortunately, nan acquisition was underwhelming. While its conception is interesting, nan crippled yet feels confined--held backmost by elemental puzzles and its deficiency of imaginative freedom.