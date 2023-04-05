Strange New Worlds: How Anson Mount’s Captain Pike Redefines Masculinity

To boldly spell wherever nary man has gone before.

Anson Mount is nan 3rd character to play Captain Christopher Pike successful nan Star Trek franchise (not including nan Kelvin timeline), and he, arsenic good arsenic nan creators of nan caller Star Trek shows he’s appeared in, person fixed nan characteristic a full caller lease connected life. Pike has a convoluted history successful nan franchise, mostly because his communicative has often been told retired of sequence, but nan lead of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds isn’t bogged down by his history, arsenic overmuch arsenic he is informed by it.

Who Is Christopher Pike?

Pike is nan skipper of nan Federation flagship, nan Enterprise, which had been intentionally kept retired of nan Federation-Klingon War. In nan 2nd play of Star Trek: Discovery, Pike was sent to skipper Discovery, which had been astatine nan forefront of nan war. Star Trek has a history of captains being replaced by unspeakable leaders— lawsuit successful point, Edward Jellico’s (Ronny Cox) little reign arsenic nan Enterprise-D’s authoritarian and micromanaging skipper — so, would Pike subordinate nan list? From nan infinitesimal Mount’s type of Captain Pike was introduced connected Star Trek: Discovery, he subverted nan tropes that came pinch being yet different consecutive achromatic man successful nan captain’s chair. Pike leaves his ego (if he moreover has one) successful nan transporter bay and makes it a constituent to defer to Discovery’s knowledgeable unit successful each matters regarding nan war, nan ship, and their ngo astatine hand, which is to way down nan mysterious Red Signals. Trust and loyalty are paramount to Pike, and he tries to transmission them some ways. When he’s stuck successful a shuttle pinch mysterious Section 31 personnel Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif), nan 2 almost travel to blows because neither trusts nan other, but they besides spot done 1 another’s façade—Ash is hurting from his ain convoluted history of being a Klingon and a murderer, while Pike feels an immense magnitude of guilt for sitting retired a deadly war. But Pike doesn’t transmission his guilt into anger aliases bravado; instead, he uses it to thief those he meets and cares about.

Pike has his ain ngo aboard Discovery, to beryllium nan innocence of his friend and workfellow Spock (Ethan Peck), relative of Discovery’s Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), and Pike plays a important domiciled successful guiding Michael to mend her narration pinch her estranged brother. Pike finds himself aboard 1 of nan astir tumultuous ships successful Starfleet — Discovery’s unit has undergone truthful overmuch trauma and betrayal, that they are connected separator each nan time. Add to that, nan quality of nan notorious Section 31, nan universe-ending artificial intelligence Control, and Pike’s knowledge of his ain future, and 1 could hardly responsibility Pike if he shrouded himself successful machismo. But he doesn’t.

A Different Kind of Male Role Model

Pike is little aggravated than astir different Starfleet captains, particularly nan erstwhile leader of Discovery, nan duplicitous Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs). He has a laid-back characteristic for illustration that of nan original series’ James T. Kirk (William Shatner), while emulating immoderate of nan renaissance man qualities of Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart). Pike has a grin astatine nan ready, which puts his caller unit astatine ease. He is besides a keen listener — he deserves respective awards for patiently sitting done Ensign Sylvia Tilly’s (Mary Wiseman) ramblings — and highly respectful of nan people, cultures, and backgrounds he encounters. When Discovery arrives astatine a satellite called New Eden, Pike doesn’t scoff astatine nan outdated belief practices of nan inhabitants but leverages his theological knowledge of Earth’s aged religions (taught to him by his father) to summation their trust. Even though he’s nan captain, Pike ne'er acts superior to nan Discovery crew, because, successful galore ways, they’re almost arsenic experienced, if not more, than him. Pike’s knowing of Discovery’s unsocial business allows him to build a beardown rapport pinch nan crew, truthful overmuch truthful that Pike’s successor, Captain Saru (Doug Jones), remarks connected really effortless Pike made it look. Jellico could study a point aliases 2 from Pike.

The astir evident marker that Pike doesn’t embody nan regular tropes of masculinity is really contented he is pinch Number One, Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn), captaining nan Enterprise successful his stead. When she appears connected Star Trek: Discovery for nan first time, Pike is relieved to spot a acquainted look but doesn’t instantly interrogate her astir really she’s been starring nan crew. We spot much of Pike’s laissez-faire cognition to being a Starfleet skipper — he ne'er bristles astatine Number One ribbing him because they’re adjacent friends.

Of course, nan astir important portion of Pike’s characteristic arc is his future. Star Trek viewers already knew Pike’s destiny erstwhile he first appeared connected Star Trek: Discovery, and it’s made each that overmuch worse erstwhile Pike himself becomes privy to his disturbing future. Pike’s guilt complete nan Klingon War pushes him to activity extracurricular his comfortableness zone, whitethorn beryllium to his ain detriment. In “Through nan Valley of Shadows,” Pike is offered a choice: return a clip crystal from Boreth and seal his ain destiny aliases time off nan early of nan beingness successful jeopardy. Strong civilized cores tally heavy successful Starfleet officers, particularly captains, and Pike joins nan agelong database of Star Trek heroes who make sacrifices for nan betterment of nan Federation. The awesome quality is conscionable really devastating his sacrifice is. Pike learns that he is horribly disfigured and abnormal successful his future, and knows nan nonstop circumstances of his death. It’s a trauma that continues to haunt him passim nan remainder of nan season. There’s a stark alteration successful Pike’s vivacious characteristic aft nan incident connected Boreth, but he doesn’t let it to extremity him from starring Discovery to nan champion of his abilities. Despite nan immense sacrifice Pike makes for Discovery, his parting reside to them focuses connected his emotion for them arsenic his friends and family.

Any fears that nan Star Trek: Strange New Worlds writers would retcon this facet of nan characteristic is put to remainder from nan premiere onwards. This shouldn’t really travel arsenic a astonishment to anyone who watched Pike’s quality successful Star Trek: Short Treks episode, "Ask Not." In nan episode, Pike has supposedly mutinied against Starfleet and threatens to unfastened occurrence connected invading aliens. He tries to person a young cadet, Thira Sidhu (Amrit Kaur), to thief him, but she refuses, moreover aft he tells Sidhu that her hubby is successful danger. The full section is simply a trial of Sidhu’s condemnation to Starfleet principles (she passes), but nan writers remembered that Pike has a beardown civilized core. He apologizes to Sidhu for making her judge her hubby was successful danger, and he besides gives her an mentation for why they put her done this ordeal. It’s this generous empathy that makes Pike guidelines retired successful a roster of antheral characters successful popular civilization and moreover immoderate of those successful Star Trek.

A Refreshing Take connected Masculinity

Pike’s uniquely rounded characteristic is evident successful Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as well. When he first appears, Pike is simply a shattered man, but he’s besides overmuch much unfastened astir his struggles pinch his friends connected nan Enterprise. It’s genuinely astonishing that Pike has told some Spock and Number One, his closest companions connected nan Enterprise, astir what he saw connected Boreth and really it’s affected him because astir antheral characters successful popular civilization thin to vessel up their emotions. Even Picard, who had a counsellor among his elder staff, kept a batch of his soul turmoil to himself, which he past had to contend pinch later successful life (as we spot unfolding successful Star Trek: Picard Season 2). Pike wears his emotions connected his sleeve, but not his anger arsenic overmuch arsenic his hope, sorrow, and happiness. In nan 4th episode, erstwhile nan Enterprise suffers dense losses for nan first clip connected nan show, Pike visibly reacts to nan decease of unit members, and later, reacts likewise erstwhile 2 of his elder unit cheat death. He doesn’t spot emotion arsenic a weakness and this humanizes his characteristic further.

While dealing pinch his trauma, Pike is called to return complete nan Enterprise once again. In nan premiere episode, “Strange New Worlds,” Pike’s first ngo back, he has to rescue Number One and an distant squad from a pre-warp civilization successful nan midst of a civilian war. Realizing that nan Enterprise has already altered nan people of nan planet’s history, he decides to uncover himself to nan aliens, not to limb them pinch weapons to fight, but pinch nan knowledge to prevention themselves. Pike establishes himself arsenic a leader who believes successful nan powerfulness of dream complete fisticuffs, which is peculiarly applicable successful nan era that New Trek is created.

One of Pike’s superpowers is his expertise to woody pinch and admit nan galore personalities astir him. The unit of Discovery has their eccentricities, but Pike besides held his ain against Section 31’s domineering staff. Aboard nan Enterprise, Pike is surrounded by respective caller unit members, from a green-behind-the-gills cadet, Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), to nan tortured and aggravated La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong). In nan first fewer episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, we spot him trying to navigate these personalities and summation some their knowing and trust. In nan 4th episode, “Memento Mori,” nan Enterprise unit are virtually astatine death's doorway while being chased by nan murderous Gorn. They suffer dense losses, but much than that, nan brushwood opens aged wounds for La’an, who has a history pinch nan Gorn. Pike, aft nan Enterprise escapes successful 1 piece, tries to observe their victory, but he soon notices that he’s not getting done to La’an ,who asks him really they’ll past nan adjacent brushwood pinch nan Gorn. Instead of insisting she hide astir that and observe pinch him instead, he changes tack and says adjacent time, nan vessel will not beryllium caught off-guard. Pike understands group because of his precocious affectional intelligence and empathy, and that’s what makes him specified a likable skipper — and character.

Pike is simply a refreshing summation to nan canon of Star Trek captains because of nan measurement he’s written. The New Trek writers are molding him to redefine nan conception of masculinity, but he’s besides a continuation of his predecessors. Mount appears to beryllium enjoying playing this character, and it’s bully to spot that he’s not acrophobic to measurement backmost and fto nan other, newer characters return nan spotlight from clip to time. The adjacent measurement for Pike would beryllium to activity master thief to woody pinch his trauma, but it’s still early days connected nan show, truthful possibly that is successful nan cards.