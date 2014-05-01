Strawberry Avocado Spinach Salad with Creamy Poppyseed Dressing

This website whitethorn incorporate connection links and advertizing truthful that we tin supply recipes to you. Read my privacy policy.

Fresh strawberries, sliced avocados, slivered almonds and feta food each tossed together pinch a homemade poppyseed dressing. This strawberry avocado spinach crockery is truthful caller and delicious and is simply a look that everyone will beryllium raving about!

Salads are light, caller and afloat of spirit if made right! Strawberries are my favorite successful salads and these recipes are nan cleanable example: Mouthwatering Strawberry Spinach Salad, Strawberry Spinach Salad pinch Glazed Walnuts and Feta Cheese aliases Strawberry, Apple and Pear Spinach Salad pinch and Apple Cider Poppyseed Dressing.

Strawberry Avocado Spinach Salad

Today I americium sharing pinch you my favourite crockery successful nan full entire world. (No exaggeration!) I cognize that’s saying a lot! This is my go-to crockery for immoderate gathering and is requested each time! The caller strawberries and avocado thief to make this crockery delicious. But it is nan creamy poppyseed dressing connected nan apical that is to dice for! Every wound is simply a dream.

I emotion that strawberries are starting to travel into season. This makes nan crockery moreover better! Everything successful this crockery looks truthful good, I could hardly trim nan avocado and strawberries accelerated capable earlier I ate them 1 by one. Then adhd this tasty dressing into nan mix. This poppyseed dressing is hands-down 1 of nan champion retired there. It gives nan crockery specified an astonishing creamy and saccharine flavor. You person to acquisition nan amazingness of this crockery for yourself! I cognize you’ll beryllium conscionable arsenic obsessed pinch it arsenic I am. Need much delicious homemade crockery recipes successful your life? See much recipes here!

Ingredients for nan Salad and Dressing

This strawberry avocado spinach crockery is champion served caller and aft being tossed together. Add each nan ingredients together successful 1 vessel and hole to beryllium amazed! This crockery has a crunchy, soft fruity texture pinch an astonishing poppyseed dressing drizzled overtop. It’s nan cleanable ray and refreshing luncheon and so delicious!

Baby Spinach: I for illustration to lavation and hole my spinach earlier tossing it each together. You tin besides usage babe kale if you prefer!

Strawberries: Cut successful half aliases into slices. I emotion utilizing my strawberry slicer. It makes preparing consequence salads truthful easy!

Avocados: I emotion adding avocados to my salads because they're truthful creamy and delicious!

Almonds: Buy them already sliced aliases chopped up for easy prep. You could besides usage chopped walnuts aliases pecans if you wanted!

Buy them already sliced aliases chopped up for easy prep. You could besides usage chopped walnuts aliases pecans if you wanted! Feta Cheese: Crumble nan food complete nan crockery to adhd a delicious touch of tangy flavor.

For nan Dressing:

Mayonnaise : Acts arsenic a creamy guidelines for nan dressing.

Milk : 2% aliases full beverage is best. It adds a soft and rich | texture to nan dressing.

Sugar : For a hint of sweetness!

Cider Vinegar : Adds a delicious, tangy spirit to nan spinach avocado strawberry salad. It tastes astonishing pinch nan caller consequence and greens.

: Adds a delicious, tangy spirit to nan spinach avocado strawberry salad. It tastes astonishing pinch nan caller consequence and greens. Poppyseeds: Poppyseeds are ever a deed successful salads and adhd nan cleanable touch of colour and texture. They’re truthful tasty!

Make Your Dressing Dairy-Free To make your poppyseed dressing dairy-free, usage vegan mayo aliases Vegenaise, past your favourite seed beverage aliases oat milk. You’ll besides want to switch retired nan feta crumbles successful nan crockery for a dairy-free version.

How to Make Strawberry Avocado Spinach Salad

You’ll autumn successful emotion pinch really quickly this tasty strawberry avocado spinach crockery comes together. Simply harvester each of your ingredients, toss, and enjoy! You’ll emotion its fresh, juicy flavor. It’s nan cleanable ray luncheon aliases broadside crockery for your favourite meals.

Combine Ingredients: In a ample crockery bowl, harvester spinach, strawberries, avocados, almonds, and feta cheese. Serve: Serve crockery instantly and garnish pinch much feta food and almonds if desired.

Making nan Poppyseed Dressing

Whisk: In a mini bowl, whisk together nan mayonnaise, milk, sugar, cider vinegar, and poppyseeds. Toss: Pour astir half complete nan crockery and flip to coat. Add much of nan dressing if needed.

Storing Leftover Strawberry Avocado Spinach Salad Usually this strawberry avocado spinach crockery is gone wrong minutes of serving it. It’s my astir celebrated crockery for bully reason! Here’s really to shop it and support it caller truthful you tin bask it later. Making Ahead: Prepare and adhd each nan ingredients together successful a vessel aliases moreover abstracted bowls until fresh to flip together. Place successful nan refrigerator and operation together wrong a fewer hours of preparing.

Storing nan Dressing: The poppyseed dressing tin beryllium made up of clip and stored successful an airtight container. Keep successful nan refrigerator up to 5 days.

The poppyseed dressing tin beryllium made up of clip and stored successful an airtight container. Keep successful nan refrigerator up to 5 days. Refrigerating: This crockery is champion stored successful nan refrigerator successful an airtight container. If nan crockery is already tossed together pinch nan dressing it will past successful nan refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Keeping nan dressing abstracted will thief nan crockery past 2 to 3 days however, it is still champion served fresh.

Pro Tip: Add a Squeeze of Lemon Before you refrigerate immoderate leftover salad, adhd a compression of citrus juice! It will support nan avocado and strawberries from oxidizing arsenic quickly. When sliced, avocados move brownish because of an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase. The ascorbic acerb successful citrus helps to slow down this process.