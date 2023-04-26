Snack clip conscionable sewage stunning! Introducing a thick, creamy MATCHA chia pudding topped pinch a vibrant caller strawberry compote. It tastes just arsenic magical arsenic it looks! Plus, it’s packed pinch fiber and healthy fats (hello, omegas!) acknowledgment to nan wonderment of chia seeds.
It’s mildly energizing and cleanable for prepping and enjoying passim nan week aliases (if you must) sharing pinch friends. Just 15 minutes progressive time and 7 ingredients required! Let’s make it!
It each originates pinch MATCHA (a.k.a. our mildly energizing greenish beverage bestie packed pinch antioxidants and nan calming amino acerb L-theanine)! We’ve antecedently added it to lattes, smoothies, frosting, snack bites, and cheesecake and reviewed nan champion brands. So why not adhd it to chia pudding, too?
That conscionable mightiness person been our champion determination this year. We mixed it pinch dairy-free milk (a operation of coconut + almond for creaminess without being heavy), maple syrup for sweetness, and vanilla to heighten each nan flavors.
Then travel nan chia seeds to move it into a thick, fiber-packed pudding! A whopping 2 tablespoons of chia seeds per serving supply 7 grams fiber, LOTs of omega 3 healthy fats, and vitamins and minerals galore, particularly vitamin K, B6, magnesium, iron, and selenium.
The earthy (and delightful, though acquired for immoderate people) bitter notes of matcha are nan cleanable pairing for saccharine STRAWBERRIES! And nan colour contrast? 10/10!
We make a simple strawberry compote by cooking caller strawberries pinch a small citrus juice and maple syrup. Let it cool, past adhd connected apical of your chia pudding and enjoy!
We can’t hold for you to effort this matcha chia pudding! It’s:
Creamy
Thick
Fruity
Fiber-packed
GORGEOUS
& SO delicious!
It’s nan cleanable snack to dress up and bask passim nan week erstwhile you want thing nourishing, satisfying, and mildly energizing!
Prep Time 50 minutes
Cook Time 10 minutes
Total Time 1 hour
Servings 4 (1/2 cup servings)
Course Snack
Cuisine Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, Vegan
Freezer Friendly No
Does it keep? 4-5 Days
MATCHA PUDDING
- 1 ½ cups dairy-free milk (plain, unsweetened // we for illustration 3/4 cup canned ray coconut beverage + 3/4 cup almond milk)
- 2 Tbsp maple syrup (more aliases little to taste)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1-2 tsp matcha powder (depending connected potency // find our favourite brands here)
- 1/2 cup chia seeds
STRAWBERRY COMPOTE
- 2 cups ripe strawberries, hulled and quartered (measured aft cutting)
- 2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tsp maple syrup
MATCHA PUDDING: To a mixing vessel (or instrumentality pinch a lid), adhd dairy-free milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and matcha (start pinch nan lesser amount). Whisk vigorously, broadside to broadside is best, to harvester and break up immoderate clumps of matcha. If location are immoderate stubborn clumps, you tin transportation to a blender to afloat combine. Taste and adjust, adding much matcha if desired aliases much maple syrup for sweetness.
Then adhd nan chia seeds and operation until good combined. Let beryllium for 5-10 minutes astatine room temperature, past operation again (to forestall clumping). Cover and refrigerate for 45-60 minutes (or overnight). The chia pudding should beryllium very heavy and creamy. If not, adhd much chia seeds, stir, and refrigerate for different hr aliases so.
STRAWBERRY COMPOTE: While nan pudding chills, make nan strawberry compote. Add nan strawberries, citrus juice, and maple syrup to a mini saucepan and bring to mean heat. Once bubbling, trim power somewhat and usage a woody spoon to muddle and mash nan fruit. Continue cooking complete medium-low power for 10-12 minutes, until astir of nan berries person surgery down and it’s saucy and fragrant. Remove from power and transportation to a cleanable jar aliases instrumentality to cool thoroughly.
Once pudding has afloat set, divide, apical pinch generous helpings of nan strawberry compote, and serve! Leftover pudding will support covered successful nan refrigerator for up to 4-5 days. Any leftover compote will support covered successful nan refrigerator for up to 1 week and is delicious pinch oats, pancakes, waffles, French toast, and more!
*Recipe arsenic written makes ~1 cup strawberry compote.
*Adapted from our Simple Berry Compote and How to Make Chia Pudding.
*Nutrition accusation is simply a unsmooth estimate calculated pinch each of nan strawberry compote and pinch half almond beverage and half canned ray coconut milk.
Serving: 1 (half cup) serving Calories: 194 Carbohydrates: 24.1 g Protein: 4.1 g Fat: 9.8 g Saturated Fat: 3.4 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g Monounsaturated Fat: 0.8 g Trans Fat: 0 g Cholesterol: 0 mg Sodium: 38 mg Potassium: 245 mg Fiber: 8.5 g Sugar: 12.7 g Vitamin A: 3 IU Vitamin C: 40 mg Calcium: 233 mg Iron: 3.7 mg
