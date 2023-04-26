Snack clip conscionable sewage stunning! Introducing a thick, creamy MATCHA chia pudding topped pinch a vibrant caller strawberry compote. It tastes just arsenic magical arsenic it looks! Plus, it’s packed pinch fiber and healthy fats (hello, omegas!) acknowledgment to nan wonderment of chia seeds.

It’s mildly energizing and cleanable for prepping and enjoying passim nan week aliases (if you must) sharing pinch friends. Just 15 minutes progressive time and 7 ingredients required! Let’s make it!

It each originates pinch MATCHA (a.k.a. our mildly energizing greenish beverage bestie packed pinch antioxidants and nan calming amino acerb L-theanine)! We’ve antecedently added it to lattes, smoothies, frosting, snack bites, and cheesecake and reviewed nan champion brands. So why not adhd it to chia pudding, too?

That conscionable mightiness person been our champion determination this year. We mixed it pinch dairy-free milk (a operation of coconut + almond for creaminess without being heavy), maple syrup for sweetness, and vanilla to heighten each nan flavors.

Then travel nan chia seeds to move it into a thick, fiber-packed pudding! A whopping 2 tablespoons of chia seeds per serving supply 7 grams fiber, LOTs of omega 3 healthy fats, and vitamins and minerals galore, particularly vitamin K, B6, magnesium, iron, and selenium.

The earthy (and delightful, though acquired for immoderate people) bitter notes of matcha are nan cleanable pairing for saccharine STRAWBERRIES! And nan colour contrast? 10/10!

We make a simple strawberry compote by cooking caller strawberries pinch a small citrus juice and maple syrup. Let it cool, past adhd connected apical of your chia pudding and enjoy!

We can’t hold for you to effort this matcha chia pudding! It’s: Creamy

Thick

Fruity

Fiber-packed

GORGEOUS

& SO delicious!

It’s nan cleanable snack to dress up and bask passim nan week erstwhile you want thing nourishing, satisfying, and mildly energizing!

More Matcha Recipes

Vegan Matcha Swirl Cheesecake

Matcha Bliss Bites

Vegan Mint Matcha Shamrock Shake

Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

If you effort this recipe, fto america know! Leave a comment, complaint it, and don’t hide to tag a photo @minimalistbaker on Instagram. Chia later, friends!