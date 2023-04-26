Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Food
  3. Strawberry Matcha Chia Pudding
Overhead changeable of a jar of matcha chia pudding topped pinch strawberry compote

Snack clip conscionable sewage stunning! Introducing a thick, creamy MATCHA chia pudding topped pinch a vibrant caller strawberry compote. It tastes just arsenic magical arsenic it looks! Plus, it’s packed pinch fiber and healthy fats (hello, omegas!) acknowledgment to nan wonderment of chia seeds.

It’s mildly energizing and cleanable for prepping and enjoying passim nan week aliases (if you must) sharing pinch friends. Just 15 minutes progressive time and 7 ingredients required! Let’s make it!

Strawberries, matcha, maple syrup, chia seeds, lemon, vanilla, and dairy-free milk

It each originates pinch MATCHA (a.k.a. our mildly energizing greenish beverage bestie packed pinch antioxidants and nan calming amino acerb L-theanine)! We’ve antecedently added it to lattes, smoothies, frosting, snack bites, and cheesecake and reviewed nan champion brands. So why not adhd it to chia pudding, too?

That conscionable mightiness person been our champion determination this year. We mixed it pinch dairy-free milk (a operation of coconut + almond for creaminess without being heavy), maple syrup for sweetness, and vanilla to heighten each nan flavors.

Whisking chia seeds into a vibrant greenish matcha mixture

Then travel nan chia seeds to move it into a thick, fiber-packed pudding! A whopping 2 tablespoons of chia seeds per serving supply 7 grams fiber, LOTs of omega 3 healthy fats, and vitamins and minerals galore, particularly vitamin K, B6, magnesium, iron, and selenium.

Small solid jar filled halfway afloat pinch matcha chia pudding

The earthy (and delightful, though acquired for immoderate people) bitter notes of matcha are nan cleanable pairing for saccharine STRAWBERRIES! And nan colour contrast? 10/10!

Sliced strawberries successful a saucepan

We make a simple strawberry compote by cooking caller strawberries pinch a small citrus juice and maple syrup. Let it cool, past adhd connected apical of your chia pudding and enjoy!

Saucepan of strawberry compote

We can’t hold for you to effort this matcha chia pudding! It’s:

Creamy
Thick
Fruity
Fiber-packed
GORGEOUS
& SO delicious!

It’s nan cleanable snack to dress up and bask passim nan week erstwhile you want thing nourishing, satisfying, and mildly energizing!

More Matcha Recipes

  • Vegan Matcha Swirl Cheesecake
  • Matcha Bliss Bites
  • Vegan Mint Matcha Shamrock Shake
  • Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

If you effort this recipe, fto america know! Leave a comment, complaint it, and don’t hide to tag a photo @minimalistbaker on Instagram. Chia later, friends!

Using a spoon to apical a jar of matcha chia pudding pinch strawberry compote

Prep Time 50 minutes

Cook Time 10 minutes

Total Time 1 hour

Servings 4 (1/2 cup servings)

Course Snack

Cuisine Gluten-Free, Grain-Free, Vegan

Freezer Friendly No

Does it keep? 4-5 Days

MATCHA PUDDING

  • 1 ½ cups dairy-free milk (plain, unsweetened // we for illustration 3/4 cup canned ray coconut beverage + 3/4 cup almond milk)
  • 2 Tbsp maple syrup (more aliases little to taste)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1-2 tsp matcha powder (depending connected potency // find our favourite brands here)
  • 1/2 cup chia seeds

STRAWBERRY COMPOTE

  • 2 cups ripe strawberries, hulled and quartered (measured aft cutting)
  • 2 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tsp maple syrup

  • MATCHA PUDDING: To a mixing vessel (or instrumentality pinch a lid), adhd dairy-free milk, maple syrup, vanilla, and matcha (start pinch nan lesser amount). Whisk vigorously, broadside to broadside is best, to harvester and break up immoderate clumps of matcha. If location are immoderate stubborn clumps, you tin transportation to a blender to afloat combine. Taste and adjust, adding much matcha if desired aliases much maple syrup for sweetness.

  • Then adhd nan chia seeds and operation until good combined. Let beryllium for 5-10 minutes astatine room temperature, past operation again (to forestall clumping). Cover and refrigerate for 45-60 minutes (or overnight). The chia pudding should beryllium very heavy and creamy. If not, adhd much chia seeds, stir, and refrigerate for different hr aliases so.

  • STRAWBERRY COMPOTE: While nan pudding chills, make nan strawberry compote. Add nan strawberries, citrus juice, and maple syrup to a mini saucepan and bring to mean heat. Once bubbling, trim power somewhat and usage a woody spoon to muddle and mash nan fruit. Continue cooking complete medium-low power for 10-12 minutes, until astir of nan berries person surgery down and it’s saucy and fragrant. Remove from power and transportation to a cleanable jar aliases instrumentality to cool thoroughly.

  • Once pudding has afloat set, divide, apical pinch generous helpings of nan strawberry compote, and serve! Leftover pudding will support covered successful nan refrigerator for up to 4-5 days. Any leftover compote will support covered successful nan refrigerator for up to 1 week and is delicious pinch oats, pancakes, waffles, French toast, and more!

*Recipe arsenic written makes ~1 cup strawberry compote.
*Adapted from our Simple Berry Compote and How to Make Chia Pudding.
*Nutrition accusation is simply a unsmooth estimate calculated pinch each of nan strawberry compote and pinch half almond beverage and half canned ray coconut milk.

Serving: 1 (half cup) serving Calories: 194 Carbohydrates: 24.1 g Protein: 4.1 g Fat: 9.8 g Saturated Fat: 3.4 g Polyunsaturated Fat: 5 g Monounsaturated Fat: 0.8 g Trans Fat: 0 g Cholesterol: 0 mg Sodium: 38 mg Potassium: 245 mg Fiber: 8.5 g Sugar: 12.7 g Vitamin A: 3 IU Vitamin C: 40 mg Calcium: 233 mg Iron: 3.7 mg

Did You Make This Recipe?

Tag @minimalistbaker connected Instagram and hashtag it #minimalistbaker truthful we tin spot each nan deliciousness!

Get Our Fan Favorites eBook Here!

Reader Interactions

More
Source Minimalistbaker

Related Article

Uorfi Javed Alleges Restaurant Refused Her Entry Over "Fashion Choices"

Uorfi Javed Alleges Restaurant Refused Her Entry Over "Fashion Choices"

2 hours ago
How Watermelon Can Help Weight Loss, Improve Skin Health And More

How Watermelon Can Help Weight Loss, Improve Skin Health And More

3 hours ago
Manisha Koirala Hopes To "Keep Up" With Having Only Salad For Lunch

Manisha Koirala Hopes To "Keep Up" With Having Only Salad For Lunch

3 hours ago
"When In Kolkata": Mouni Roy Couldn't Miss This Street Food Delicacy

"When In Kolkata": Mouni Roy Couldn't Miss This Street Food Delicacy

3 hours ago
7 Healthy Carb Sources That You Must Include In Your Diet

7 Healthy Carb Sources That You Must Include In Your Diet

4 hours ago
Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Reveals Favourite Food, Which Politician Cooks Best And More

Viral Video: Rahul Gandhi Reveals Favourite Food, Which Politician Cooks Best And More

5 hours ago

Popular Article

Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

Hawks STUN Celtics on the road in Game 5 to keep playoff hopes alive, as Trae Young hits late three

7 hours ago
US ‘confident’ of influence to bring down violence in Sudan

US ‘confident’ of influence to bring down violence in Sudan

15 hours ago
5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

5 Makanan yang Bermanfaat Meningkatkan Kesehatan Mata

3 hours ago
Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

Ganti Pimpinan, Observatorium Bosscha Akan Buka Kembali Kunjungan Publik

2 hours ago
‘Saving Bikini Bottom’ Image: Sandy Cheeks Takes Action in 'Sponge-Bob' Movie

‘Saving Bikini Bottom’ Image: Sandy Cheeks Takes Action in 'Sponge-Bob' Movie

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.