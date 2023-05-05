Strawberry Pretzel Jello Salad

I’m letting you successful connected my statement secret, my tried and existent strawberry pretzel crockery recipe! This make-ahead dessert is nan cleanable operation of saccharine and salty, and erstwhile you travel my easy steps beneath you’ll person an irresistible buttery pretzel crust.

This look for Strawberry Pretzel Salad is truthful tasty!

For me, strawberry pretzel crockery is simply a nostalgic look because I grew up eating it. Over nan years of becoming a dessert master myself, I person perfected my ain type of this classical look and now I’m excited to stock it pinch you!

You mightiness deliberation of strawberry pretzel crockery (sometimes known arsenic strawberry delight) arsenic an old-fashioned treat, but spot maine erstwhile I show you this look is simply a immense deed astatine family gatherings, parties, and vacation dinners.

My rima waters conscionable reasoning astir nan salty-sweet pretzel crust, topped pinch a rich | pick food layer, and past vanished disconnected pinch a saccharine strawberry Jell-O topping made pinch caller strawberries. Follow my easy look beneath and you’ll understand what nan hype is each about!

Strawberry Pretzel Dessert Recipe Ingredients

This delicious dessert is made pinch elemental ingredients, layered together to create spirit and texture perfection. Get nan afloat measurements and ingredients successful nan look paper below.

Crust

Pretzels

Unsalted butter

Granulated sugar

Filling

Cream cheese: Don’t hide to time off clip to soften nan pick cheese.

Granulated sugar

Vanilla extract

Frozen whipped topping: Be judge to time off clip to thaw nan whipped topping.

Topping

Strawberry Jell-O

Boiling water

Fresh strawberries: For champion results, usage caller strawberries. You could besides usage stiff strawberries if you request to.

How to Make Strawberry Pretzel Salad

This no-bake dessert crockery has 3 chopped layers that travel together to create nan cleanable dessert. Get nan afloat look successful nan printable look paper below.

Crust

Preheat nan oven to 350°. Measure 4 cups of pretzels, past spot wrong a ziploc bag. Crush nan pretzels into coarse crumbs pinch a rolling pin. In a mixing vessel harvester nan pretzel crumbs, melted butter, and granulated sugar. Use nan bottommost of a measuring cup to property this substance into nan bottommost of an ungreased 9×13 inch baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove nan cookware from nan oven and let it to cool completely, keeping it successful nan bottommost of nan baking dish.

Filling

In a ample mixing bowl, usage an electrical mixer to hit nan pick cheese, sugar, and vanilla extract connected mean velocity until fluffy, astir 1-2 minutes. Gently fold successful nan cool whip, utilizing a spatula until good combined. Spread nan substance evenly complete nan cooled pretzel crust, ensuring that it reaches nan edges of nan cookware to forestall nan strawberry topping from seeping into nan crust. Cover nan cookware and spot it successful nan refrigerator for 1 hour.

Topping

Slice caller strawberries and measurement retired 4 cups. In a mixing bowl, whisk nan jello and boiling h2o until nan jello wholly dissolves. Add nan sliced strawberries to nan substance and combine. Spoon nan jello substance straight onto nan filling and dispersed it evenly to create a soft layer. Pour nan remaining jello liquid complete nan strawberries. Cover nan cookware again and refrigerate for a minimum of 6 hours. To serve, trim into slices.

Tips for Making Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Cool each furniture separately. ​It’s important to cool each furniture earlier adding nan adjacent furniture truthful you support those perfectly chopped layers intact.

​It’s important to cool each furniture earlier adding nan adjacent furniture truthful you support those perfectly chopped layers intact. Prevent a soggy crust. To support nan salty pretzel crust from becoming soggy, beryllium judge it is afloat covered by nan pick food mixture. This will support it distant from nonstop interaction pinch nan strawberry jello furniture and support it from getting soggy.

Use salted pretzels. The astonishing portion of this look is nan salty, sweet, smooth, and crunchy balance. Using salted pretzel for nan crunchy pretzel crust is cardinal to adding successful nan salty element.

How to Serve Strawberry Jello Pretzel Salad

This is 1 of my favourite desserts to service to ample crowds. Bonus: it tin besides walk arsenic a broadside dish!

Once nan crockery has chilled for astatine slightest 6 hours, it’s fresh to beryllium served. Remove it from nan refrigerator and garnish nan apical pinch caller sliced strawberries, if desired. You tin besides adhd a dollop of whipped pick connected each serving for added indulgence. Use a crisp weapon to trim nan crockery into individual portions. Carefully assistance each information and transportation it to a sheet aliases a dessert dish.

Strawberry Jello pretzel crockery is champion served chilled and consumed wrong a time aliases 2 of mentation for optimal freshness.

Strawberry Pretzel Jello Salad Storage Store strawberry pretzel crockery successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 5 days. The pretzel furniture whitethorn commencement to suffer its crunchy texture aft a fewer days, but nan spirit will stay nan same. Can you make Strawberry Pretzel Salad up of time? Strawberry Pretzel Salad is really champion erstwhile made up of clip because it needs to chill for astatine slightest 6 hours. How agelong does strawberry pretzel crockery past successful nan fridge? Strawberry Pretzel Salad lasts up to 5 days successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator but whitethorn commencement to suffer its texture aft nan first fewer days.

Old Fashioned Strawberry Pretzel Salad FAQs

What is nan root of strawberry pretzel salad? Strawberry Pretzel Salad is said to person originated successful nan 1960s, perchance successful a book called The Joys of Jello. The crockery gained fame successful nan 1960s and 1970s, peculiarly done organization cookbooks and potluck gatherings. How galore calories are successful strawberry pretzel salad? There are astir 260 calories successful a portion of Strawberry Pretzel Salad erstwhile trim into 20 servings.

