Strawberry Smash Cocktail – A Refreshing Summer Drink Recipe

In this post: This strawberry smash cocktail is simply a delicious and refreshing summertime portion featuring muddled strawberries and a hint of mint!
This refreshing cocktail pinch strawberries and caller mint is nan cleanable summertime drink! To bring retired nan strawberry spirit successful this cocktail, muddle nan strawberries mildly successful nan solid earlier adding nan different ingredients. Learn to make this look (and variations) for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions below.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This strawberry smash cocktail recipe:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t require fancy instrumentality aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is adaptable to astir dietary restrictions aliases allergies
What is simply a Smash Cocktail?
Smash cocktails are versatile drinks that often see alcohol, a sweetener, sparkling water, ice, and muddled fruit. There are galore variations of smash cocktails (ideas below!), but this strawberry gin smash cocktail is my individual favorite! Smash cocktails are nan cleanable portion for parties and basking summertime days by nan pool.
Strawberry Smash Cocktail Ingredients
- Granulated sugar: nan cleanable sweetener for this drink.
- Lime wedges: zesty lime spirit offsets nan sweetness of nan sugar.
- Fresh, juicy strawberries: adds a delicious summery spirit and color.
- Gin: barren pinch piney and citrusy flavor.
- Club soda: adds a refreshing carbonation to this drink.
- Mint leaf: a saccharine and cooling caller garnish.
Substitutions and Variations
- Sweetener – if you don’t person immoderate granulated sugar, effort brownish sugar, honey, maple syrup, aliases agave nectar.
- Fresh fruit – alternatively of strawberries, you tin adhd watermelon, peach, pineapple, blackberries, raspberries, aliases oranges.
- Alcohol – if you don’t person gin, effort vodka, rum, tequila, sparkling wine, aliases whiskey.
- Sparkling water – alternatively of nine soda, you tin adhd seltzer, soda water, aliases sparkling mineral water.
- Extra ingredients – cucumber (especially if you’re making a watermelon cocktail!), caller basil leaves, citrus juice aliases slices, aliases edible flowers.
Instructions
Tips for nan Best Strawberry Smash Cocktail
- If you for illustration your portion cold, don’t hide to adhd plentifulness of ice! But support successful mind that nan pouring crystal will h2o down nan drink.
- Make judge you muddle nan strawberries good truthful that their juices operation into nan portion for each that awesome strawberry flavor!
- For nan champion cocktail, bargain good-quality alcohol! Lower-quality intoxicant won’t ruin your cocktail, but you’ll beryllium capable to show nan difference.
- Fresh strawberries and mint sensation overmuch amended than stiff strawberries and dried mint!
FAQs
What gin is champion for this recipe?
Most gin has a piney spirit from nan juniper successful it. However, successful this recipe, I for illustration to usage a gin that has nan slightest conifer flavor.
Can I usage a different type of sugar?
Absolutely! Aside from granulated achromatic sugar, you tin usage brownish sugar, honey, maple syrup, aliases agave nectar.
Can I make this cocktail up of time?
You tin make a pitcher up of time, conscionable hold to adhd nan ice, nine soda, and mint leaves until you service nan drink.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp granulated sugar
- 1-2 wedges lime
- 4 caller strawberries, sliced
- 3 oz. gin
- Club soda
- 1 mint leafage for garnish
Instructions
- In a gangly glass, adhd nan sweetener and nan lime juice. Stir until nan sweetener dissolves.
- Add nan strawberry slices to nan glass. Crush (muddle) nan berries a little.
- Add nan gin. Now, capable nan remainder of nan solid pinch nine soda.
- Add crystal if desired.
- Garnish pinch a caller mint sprig and enjoy!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 1
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 467Total Fat: 2gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 16mgCarbohydrates: 70gFiber: 18gSugar: 39gProtein: 6g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.