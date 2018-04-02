Strawberry Sorbet Recipe – Healthy 2-Ingredient Sorbet

In this post: This 2-ingredient strawberry sorbet look is nan cleanable homemade dairy-free dainty for basking summertime days!
You whitethorn beryllium wondering “What’s up pinch each nan strawberry recipes?” Well, summertime is nan play for strawberries! With each these awesome recipes, you’ve sewage each nan thief you request to usage up each those caller strawberries you’ll beryllium picking this year! And this 2-ingredient strawberry sorbet look is SO yummy and easy to make! Learn to make it for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions below.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This easy strawberry sorbet recipe:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t require fancy instrumentality aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is free from nan astir communal nutrient allergens
What is Sorbet?
Sorbet is simply a stiff dainty made from either fruit, ice, and a sweetener aliases stiff consequence and a sweetener. Sorbet is almost ever dairy-free – successful fact, this strawberry sorbet look is vegan!
What is nan Difference Between Sorbet, Sherbet, and Ice Cream?
The biggest quality betwixt nan 3 is nan beingness of consequence and dairy. Ice pick isn’t ever fruity, but sorbet and sherbet are. And crystal pick is overmuch creamier than sorbet and sherbet, which are much icy.
Sorbet and sherbet whitethorn not look very different, but they are! Sherbet is for illustration a operation of sorbet and crystal cream; it’s made for illustration sorbet but besides has a small dairy successful it.
Strawberry Sorbet Ingredients
- Frozen strawberries: store-bought aliases frozen-from-fresh strawberries work.
- Maple syrup: axenic maple syrup is nan perfect vegan sweetener.
Substitutions and Variations
- Frozen fruit: effort fruits different than strawberries, specified arsenic peaches, mangos, honeydew, cantaloupe, aliases cherries.
- Sweetener: switch nan maple syrup pinch honey, liquid stevia, agave nectar, aliases achromatic sugar.
- Extra ingredients: adhd banana (for a creamy texture), citrus juice, salt, vodka, aliases lime juice if desired.
Serving Suggestions
You tin service this strawberry sorbet look pinch delicious toppings like:
- fresh consequence – full strawberries, bananas, kiwis, and mangos
- gummy candies
- nuts – pistachios, almonds, peanuts, and walnuts
- chocolate chips, chunks, aliases shavings
- fresh mint
- cookie crumbles
Recipe Tips
- Try caller variations of this look pinch different fruits. Even if nan texture doesn’t move retired correct nan first time, nan sorbet will sensation great!
- Remove nan stems from your strawberries earlier freezing and blending them.
- Wash your strawberries earlier you usage them to cleanable disconnected nan pesticides, dirt, and possibly moreover bugs!
- Let stiff berries thaw for a spot truthful they blend smoother.
- Add astir 1 tbsp of intoxicant to little nan freezing constituent of nan sorbet and make it softer!
FAQs
Should I lavation my strawberries?
If you are utilizing caller strawberries you should lavation them to region pesticides, dirt, and possibly moreover small bugs! If you are utilizing stiff strawberries, you won’t request to lavation them.
Can I usage nan aforesaid look pinch different fruits?
Yes, you tin usage this look arsenic a guidelines to make different consequence sorbets! You whitethorn request to make flimsy adjustments to nan magnitude of consequence and sweetener you adhd based connected which consequence you usage and what level of sweetness you prefer.
Can I make this strawberry sorbet successful an crystal pick machine?
Absolutely! Put nan strawberry puree successful nan vessel of an crystal pick shaper and travel nan manufacturer’s instructions. Store successful a freezer-safe instrumentality successful nan freezer for 4-6 hours earlier eating.
Why won’t my sorbet freeze?
There whitethorn beryllium excessively overmuch sweetener successful nan mixture. Re-blend nan sorbet pinch other fruit!
How agelong does strawberry sorbet past successful nan freezer?
This strawberry sorbet look will past astir 1 period successful nan freezer earlier it loses its quality.
Ingredients
- 2 cups stiff strawberries
- ¼ cup maple syrup
Instructions
- Let stiff strawberries thaw astatine room somesthesia successful a blender for astir 25 mins.
- Add maple syrup.
- Blend until smooth.
- Pour/spread into an 8-inch by 8-inch freezer-safe dish.
- Place successful nan freezer for 3 hours.
- Scoop and enjoy!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 85Total Fat: 0gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 0gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 4mgCarbohydrates: 22gFiber: 2gSugar: 16gProtein: 0g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.