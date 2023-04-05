Strayed Lights Unveils New Pre-Order Trailer Ahead of Release

9 hours ago
Let There Be Light

It’s almost clip to participate a world of acheronian and surviving shadows. A world wherever you are nan only 1 who tin bring nan light. Today, developer Embers is excited to denote a caller pre-order trailer for their upcoming  action-adventure game, Strayed Lights. Unveiled up of nan game’s merchandise connected April 25th, nan trailer gives players a glimpse of each of nan action they tin expect successful game. Additionally, a property merchandise provides much specifications connected nan pre-order and nan crippled itself. 

Strayed-Lights

Strayed Lights introduces players to a being of unbalanced ray and darkness. The world is afloat of ancient ruins, beautiful sights, and of course, dangers. As nan subordinate characteristic grows successful power, they will alteration from a pathless kid to a wished adult. Of course, increasing successful powerfulness will besides assistance them caller abilities and ways to fight. Mastering states of being is besides a monolithic portion of nan game. Shift betwixt orangish and bluish states of being to parry force attacks and sorb their power arsenic you conflict hulking monsters of darkness. 

Importantly, players are capable to cheque retired nan pre-order trailer for a amended look astatine nan game. From nan soft ebb and travel of its combat, to nan landscapes players will explore. Of course, you tin cheque retired nan pre-order trailer below. 

Strayed Lights is releasing connected April 25th, 2023. It will beryllium disposable connected PC, via Steam, arsenic good as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Players who pre-order from nan game’s charismatic website  will besides person  the 120-page Strayed Lights integer creation book positive nan title’s soundtrack composed by nan Grammy award-winning Austin Wintory for free. 

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE 

