Strictly's Amy reveals her second cancer diagnosis

At a glance
Strictly's Amy Dowden was diagnosed pinch people 3 crab successful May
After a mastectomy, she was told nan tumours had dispersed and different type of crab was discovered
The 32-year-old dancer will person chemotherapy, which doctors opportunity whitethorn cure her
She says she will beryllium incapable to creation successful this year's Strictly Come Dancing but will beryllium progressive successful nan show successful different ways
Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden has revealed she has been fixed a 2nd crab diagnosis.
The 32-year-old dancer announced she had grade 3 crab successful May but was hopeful room would lick it.
However, doctors recovered "more tumours" and "another type of cancer", she said.
It intends Amy will not beryllium dancing successful this year's Strictly Come Dancing competition.
Amy discovered nan first lump successful April, a time earlier she was owed to alert connected her honeymoon to nan Maldives pinch hubby Ben.
Appearing connected Coppafeel's, external Instagram chat pinch Erin Kennedy, Amy said: "I was primitively going to person a lumpectomy, radiotherapy and hormone treatment.
"But then, aft my MRI, they recovered different tumour truthful past it changed into a mastectomy and then, aft my mastectomy, unfortunately, they recovered moreover much tumours.
"After my mastectomy, unluckily they recovered moreover much tumours. Then they recovered different type of cancer."
Amy said she was told she needed chemotherapy, which made her "scared".
"But nan oncologist did opportunity that pinch chemo I've sewage a really bully chance of a cure," she added.
However, Amy, from Caerphilly, said she did not want to person nan curen astatine first.
"For me, straightaway, it was my dancing, like, 'you tin return distant my boob but you can't return my dancing distant from me'.
"That's what I get really upset about."
The test intends Amy will not beryllium capable to compete connected Strictly this year, but is "in regular interaction pinch nan team".
"The BBC person conscionable been utterly incredible," she said.
Amy said she hoped to still beryllium capable to play immoderate portion successful nan show and her purpose was "to proceed dancing".
"The oncologist said to maine activity is really, really bully for group connected chemo, it's important. So that was encouraging."
Amy said she was allowed to commencement dancing connected Thursday for nan first clip since her room successful June.
She took to Instagram to stock convey her supporters for their benignant messages.
She wrote: "The remainder of nan twelvemonth looked very different to what was planned but hopefully I'll participate 2024 crab free and I'll ne'er return thing for granted and committedness to unrecorded life to nan full!
"Welsh emotion always."