Struggling batters need to step up as India face embarrassing series loss

Struggling Indian batters will request to find a measurement to play connected a slow aboveground arsenic they look Bangladesh successful nan 2nd women's ODI successful a bid to debar an embarrassing bid conclusion present connected Wednesday.

Spinners, particularly leg-break bowlers, person troubled Indian batters done nan Bangladesh circuit and connected Sunday they besides recovered pacer Marufa Akter difficult to discuss arsenic nan fancied squad suffered its first-ever nonaccomplishment to Bangladesh successful ODIs.

Following that memorable triumph and a triumph successful nan preceding last T20, Bangladesh now person nan momentum and belief to book a celebrated bid triumph complete India.

India person a World Cup to play successful Bangladesh adjacent twelvemonth and they request to study really to accumulate runs connected pitches wherever nan shot doesn't travel connected to nan bat.

It has been a corporate nonaccomplishment truthful acold connected nan circuit though India someway managed to seal nan T20 series.

Star batter Smriti Mandhana's showing has been a large disappointment and Priya Punia, who replaced Shafali Verma for nan ODI bid opener, excessively struggled successful her comeback.

Both Yastika Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues person struggled to rotate onslaught and that has put them nether other pressure. In nan absence of Richa Ghosh, nary 1 has stepped up for nan finisher's domiciled pinch nan squad struggling to find boundaries.

Amanjot Kaur, who bowled good connected Sunday, has a bully opportunity to make an effect pinch nan bat arsenic good and springiness India a overmuch needed finishing option.

Bowling coach Rajib Datta said location is nary request to property nan panic button.

"There is nary request to beryllium disappointed. The squad did not execute its plans nan measurement it wanted to. It is simply a squad successful modulation shape and looking astatine combinations for nan World Cup (next year)," he said.

India bowled 19 wides successful nan bid opener and that should beryllium a large area of concern.

"Extras are an issue. The girls are playing aft 4 months. It is not a large issue, we will rectify," added Datta.

Squads: ===== India:Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (C), Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Sanjida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana.

Match starts 9 americium IST.