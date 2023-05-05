Struggling West Indies replace Reifer with Sinclair for second Test against India

The West Indies person included rotation bowling all-rounder Kevin Sinclair successful spot of batting all-rounder Ramon Reifer successful nan squad for nan 2nd Test against India opening present connected Thursday.

Sinclair, who has featured successful 7 ODIs and six T20Is, is yet to play a Test match. The 23-year-old replacing Reifer is nan only alteration successful nan squad for nan hosts aft an innings conclusion against India successful Dominica.

However, Reifer will stay pinch nan squad arsenic an wounded cover.

Sinclair had vanished arsenic nan starring wicket taker for West Indies A successful a three-match bid against Bangladesh A earlier this year. He was besides portion of West Indies squad successful nan ICC World Cup Qualifier successful Zimbabwe, wherever nan Caribbean portion grounded to suffice for nan 50-over showpiece successful India.

Another off-spinner Rahkeen Cornwall, who struggled pinch thorax infection during nan bid opener, has been retained.

It remains to beryllium seen what benignant of transportation is prepared for nan last Test of nan bid aft a turning way was laid retired for nan opener. Ravichandran Ashwin wreaked havoc connected that aboveground ending pinch a lucifer haul of 12 wickets while Ravindra Jadeja took 5 successful nan crippled that sewage complete successful 3 days.

The West Indies batters will beryllium nether immense unit going into nan crippled arsenic they looked clueless against precocious value Indian spinners.

The crippled will besides people nan 100th Test betwixt India and West Indies.

West Indies squad for nan 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.