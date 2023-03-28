Study reveals three crucial pillars to becoming "Data Leaders"

One successful 10 UK companies suffice arsenic a information leader, according to Lenovo reports Scott Graham/unsplash.com

Only 11 per cent of UK companies meet nan criteria to beryllium considered "Data Leaders", according to a caller study by Lenovo and FT Longitude. The study, which surveyed 600 C-suite executives and their teams successful organisations pinch revenues of £406 cardinal aliases much crossed 5 countries, including nan UK, France, Germany, Italy, and nan United States, sought to understand really nan world's apical firms are utilizing information to summation a competitory advantage and execute their objectives.

The report, titled 'Data for Humanity', recovered that companies that excel astatine utilising information crossed 3 pillars of information analytics, information management, and information information person been capable to bask important advantages. These data-driven firms person accrued their revenues by 78 per cent and improved customer restitution by 70 per cent successful nan past year. Furthermore, they person knowledgeable importantly less antagonistic outcomes, specified arsenic reduced invention (10 per cent) and little worker productivity (13 per cent).

Effective information usage has go moreover much captious since Covid-19, pinch galore businesses investing successful information infrastructure and teams to stitchery insights quickly and beforehand innovation. Data has been hailed arsenic nan basal substance for conducting business successful nan accusation age, and companies that excel successful this area person a chopped advantage complete their competitors.

The study highlights nan value of information successful a cutthroat business situation and offers insights into really nan largest companies successful nan world are utilizing information to execute their goals. By knowing really Data Leaders utilise information crossed various business functions, different organisations tin study from their occurrence and heighten their ain information efforts.

The Three Pillars of Data

While only a fistful of companies are considered Data Leaders, nan Lenovo study recovered that almost each companies person plans that powerfully emphasise information capabilities.

The study highlights finance priorities for nan adjacent 5 years, including cybersecurity devices (59 per cent), artificial intelligence devices (58 per cent), information analytics devices (57 per cent), and information retention (55 per cent). Some companies person already begun incorporating these tools, utilizing cybersecurity to combat threats and artificial intelligence to simplify analyzable tasks. Other cardinal factors for extracting information capabilities see utilising different forms of data, specified arsenic outer and unstructured information (88 per cent), and automating information management aliases study (89 per cent).

The study besides revealed that galore businesses are pursuing information solutions crossed different lines. Business leaders judge their information solutions are scalable (58 per cent), elemental for labor to usage (55 per cent), and highly automated (57 per cent). Furthermore, coming technologies and devices supply a position of each nan information crossed nan companies' operations (54 per cent), amended visibility, and shop astir of nan information successful nan unreality (52 per cent).

However, conscionable supra half of respondents are satisfied pinch their coming information platform, and almost a 4th judge they request to drawback up pinch their rivals successful this market. Issues pinch information integration and soul communication, on pinch information and skills gaps, proceed to inhibit companies. Furthermore, much than half of respondents (56 per cent) reported problem accessing their information from anyplace successful nan hybrid moving period.

Giovanni Di Filippo, EMEA President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, noted that arsenic much companies proceed to utilise cutting-edge solutions and tools, it won't return agelong for group to position nan 3 important pillars of information arsenic having a important domiciled successful early IT investment. He stressed nan request for exertion providers and partners to collaborate to alteration nan astir optimal solutions.

He said, "Every business is astatine a different shape of its information travel – immoderate person only conscionable begun, while others are astatine a much mature shape on nan way."

Data Analytics and Data Management are foundational to business growth

Di Filippo noted that Lenovo's research, connected Data Analytics and Management, indicates that firms person already laid nan groundwork by keeping nan bulk of their information connected nan unreality and putting solutions that supply simplicity, scalability and visibility.

"But location is scope to spell overmuch further, peculiarly erstwhile it comes to making information much accessible and giving it nan intends to pass aliases make decisions," nan EMEA President stressed.

Overall, nan study highlights nan value of information capabilities for businesses successful nan existent competitory landscape. By investing successful cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and information analytics tools, businesses tin heighten their information capabilities and summation a important advantage complete their rivals.

Data Security is simply a pillar of attraction for businesses

About 91 per cent of business leaders judge that improving their cybersecurity solutions is basal to unlocking nan afloat imaginable of their data, according to Lenovo.

Despite this, only 57 per cent of respondents consciousness assured that their information is secure, indicating that location is still activity to beryllium done successful this area. In fact, information concerns were identified arsenic nan biggest obstacle to information sharing, pinch 89 per cent of respondents citing it arsenic a awesome concern. Technical indebtedness and bequest systems (88 per cent), costs (87 per cent), and competitiveness-related worries (86 per cent) were besides identified arsenic awesome hurdles to information sharing.

The deficiency of useful information was identified by 84 per cent of respondents arsenic a important challenge. Additionally, astir a 3rd (31 per cent) of respondents admitted that they person been exposed to cyber dangers owed to inadequate information study and guidance skills.

According to Marco Pozzoni, Director of EMEA Storage Sales astatine Lenovo, information leaders are alert that information information requires ongoing attraction and investment. He stated, "Security strategies must beryllium ongoing, not isolated. As nan magnitude of information businesses clasp continues to turn exponentially, propelled further by accrued take of AI and analytics, information capabilities must grow successful tandem."

Organisations are seeking unified, autonomous solutions to springiness them nan expertise to safeguard their data. Pozzoni notes that without security, neither Data Analytics nor Data Management will beryllium capable to realise their afloat potential. All 3 pillars - security, information analytics, and information guidance - are interdependent for a institution to run efficiently.

Businesses must, therefore, proceed to put successful cybersecurity solutions to guarantee that their information remains secure, while besides exploring caller ways to stock information safely and responsibly pinch extracurricular partners. With nan correct approach, information tin go a powerful instrumentality for driving invention and advancing captious goals for illustration acquisition and healthcare.

Data Skills important to information strategy

As companies progressively trust connected information to make informed decisions, galore are facing a caller challenge: a deficiency of information skills. While 88 per cent of business executives position hiring nan correct talent arsenic a captious portion of their information strategy, only a 3rd (35 per cent ) judge their institution presently possesses nan basal capabilities and skills to execute their plans.

This talent shortage is seen arsenic a threat by complete three-quarters (79 per cent) of respondents, who judge it could inhibit their business complete nan adjacent 3 years. To reside this issue, astir companies are looking internally to execute information strategies, including plans to train and upskill unit successful information study and guidance (88 per cent ) and effective information usage techniques (89 per cent).

While conscionable a 5th (21 per cent) of companies person appointed a Chief Data Officer to amended nan utilisation and integration of data, nan mostly (88 per cent ) judge that establishing a data-centred civilization passim their patient will beryllium a captious constituent of their information strategy complete nan adjacent fewer years.

However, nan study besides revealed that galore companies are struggling to found this culture. While 40 per cent of nan companies considered to beryllium Data Leaders said their IT squad collaborates pinch nan business to instrumentality data-led projects, only 24 per cent of those classified arsenic Data Followers reported nan same.

According to Di Fillipino, nan onus is connected business leaders to springiness unit much opportunities to create tech skills beyond their accepted roles. This will create a procreation of 'Business Technologists' who are well-equipped to harness nan afloat imaginable of data.

"Putting nan onus connected business leaders to springiness unit much opportunities to create tech skills beyond their accepted roles will create a procreation of 'Business Technologists' who are well-equipped to harness nan afloat imaginable of data," said nan EMEA President. "By doing so, organisations tin reap nan benefits of higher productivity, accrued customer loyalty, and improved revenues, arsenic evidenced by nan Data Leaders."

As companies proceed to activity caller ways to leverage information to summation a competitory edge, it's clear that processing information skills is becoming an progressively captious portion of their strategy.