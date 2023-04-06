Sturgeon's husband arrested in SNP finance probe

2 days ago
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Sturgeon's husband arrested in SNP finance probe

Peter Murrell and Nicola SturgeonImage source, PA Media

Image caption,

Mr Murrell has been joined to Nicola Sturgeon since 2010

The hubby of erstwhile first curate Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested successful relationship pinch an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

Peter Murrell, 58, was taken into constabulary custody connected Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said officers were carrying retired searches astatine "a number of addresses arsenic portion of nan investigation".

Mr Murrell resigned arsenic nan party's main executive past month, a station he had held since 1999.

He has been joined to Ms Sturgeon since 2010.

Ms Sturgeon stood down arsenic first curate past period and was past week succeeded by Humza Yousaf.

There is presently constabulary activity astatine nan couple's location successful Glasgow and astatine SNP office successful Edinburgh.

More
Source Bbc

Related Article

Biden considering cracking down on gas cars after stripping EVs of tax credits

Biden considering cracking down on gas cars after stripping EVs of tax credits

1 hour ago
Riley Gaines 'ambushed and physically hit' after Saving Women's Sports speech at San Francisco State

Riley Gaines 'ambushed and physically hit' after Saving Women's Sports speech at San Francisco State

2 hours ago
Denver to spend up to $20 million on migrants in just six months, officials say

Denver to spend up to $20 million on migrants in just six months, officials say

4 hours ago
Tennessee House speaker reacts to expulsion of 2 lawmakers over gun violence protests

Tennessee House speaker reacts to expulsion of 2 lawmakers over gun violence protests

6 hours ago
Two Black Democrats expelled by Tennessee GOP over gun violence protests, while a white lawmaker survives

Two Black Democrats expelled by Tennessee GOP over gun violence protests, while a white lawmaker survives

7 hours ago
Biden vetoes congressional resolution that seeks to toss EPA water protections

Biden vetoes congressional resolution that seeks to toss EPA water protections

7 hours ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

10 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

10 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

10 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.