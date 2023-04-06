Image source, PA Media Image caption, Mr Murrell has been joined to Nicola Sturgeon since 2010

The hubby of erstwhile first curate Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested successful relationship pinch an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

Peter Murrell, 58, was taken into constabulary custody connected Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said officers were carrying retired searches astatine "a number of addresses arsenic portion of nan investigation".

Mr Murrell resigned arsenic nan party's main executive past month, a station he had held since 1999.

He has been joined to Ms Sturgeon since 2010.

Ms Sturgeon stood down arsenic first curate past period and was past week succeeded by Humza Yousaf.