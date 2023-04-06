Substack founders fire back at Twitter over restrictions and rules that ‘change on a whim’

Substack’s founders person responded to Twitter’s caller restrictions connected promoting tweets pinch links from nan publishing platform, telling The Verge that writers’ livelihoods “should not beryllium tied to platforms wherever they don’t ain their narration pinch their audience, and wherever nan rules tin alteration connected a whim.”

On Thursday night, Twitter users noticed that they couldn’t like, reply to, aliases retweet immoderate tweets that had Substack links successful them. Twitter hasn’t said why it made nan alteration — aliases if nan alteration was moreover intentional — but nan timing is surely suspect, fixed that it happened astir a time aft Substack announced its ain Twitter-like “Notes” product.

And there’s precedent for Twitter putting restrictions connected links from a rival platform. The institution abruptly banned each links to Instagram, Mastodon, and different competitors successful December earlier reversing that determination soon after. Twitter has besides started charging developers to usage its API, galore of which have struggled to support their Twitter apps and bots alive pursuing nan change.

Here’s nan afloat connection from founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi:

We’re disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ expertise to stock their work. Writers merit nan state to stock links to Substack aliases anyplace else. This abrupt alteration is simply a reminder of why writers merit a exemplary that puts them successful charge, that rewards awesome activity pinch money, and that protects nan free property and free speech. Their livelihoods should not beryllium tied to platforms wherever they don’t ain their narration pinch their audience, and wherever nan rules tin alteration connected a whim.

We asked Twitter for comment, but nan company’s property email auto-replied pinch a poop emoji, which has been happening since the mediate of March.