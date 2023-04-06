Substack founders fire back at Twitter over restrictions and rules that ‘change on a whim’

51 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. Substack founders fire back at Twitter over restrictions and rules that ‘change on a whim’

Substack’s founders person responded to Twitter’s caller restrictions connected promoting tweets pinch links from nan publishing platform, telling The Verge that writers’ livelihoods “should not beryllium tied to platforms wherever they don’t ain their narration pinch their audience, and wherever nan rules tin alteration connected a whim.”

On Thursday night, Twitter users noticed that they couldn’t like, reply to, aliases retweet immoderate tweets that had Substack links successful them. Twitter hasn’t said why it made nan alteration — aliases if nan alteration was moreover intentional — but nan timing is surely suspect, fixed that it happened astir a time aft Substack announced its ain Twitter-like “Notes” product.

And there’s precedent for Twitter putting restrictions connected links from a rival platform. The institution abruptly banned each links to Instagram, Mastodon, and different competitors successful December earlier reversing that determination soon after. Twitter has besides started charging developers to usage its API, galore of which have struggled to support their Twitter apps and bots alive pursuing nan change.

Here’s nan afloat connection from founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi:

We’re disappointed that Twitter has chosen to restrict writers’ expertise to stock their work. Writers merit nan state to stock links to Substack aliases anyplace else. This abrupt alteration is simply a reminder of why writers merit a exemplary that puts them successful charge, that rewards awesome activity pinch money, and that protects nan free property and free speech. Their livelihoods should not beryllium tied to platforms wherever they don’t ain their narration pinch their audience, and wherever nan rules tin alteration connected a whim.

We asked Twitter for comment, but nan company’s property email auto-replied pinch a poop emoji, which has been happening since the mediate of March.

More
Source Theverge

Related Article

The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 is down to its lowest price yet

The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 is down to its lowest price yet

56 minutes ago
Google will shut down Dropcam and Nest Secure in 2024

Google will shut down Dropcam and Nest Secure in 2024

1 hour ago
Substack had negative revenue

Substack had negative revenue

1 hour ago
Sony tells regulators Microsoft could sabotage its ability to win Digital Foundry comparisons

Sony tells regulators Microsoft could sabotage its ability to win Digital Foundry comparisons

1 hour ago
Twitter now disables likes, replies, and retweets if a tweet has Substack links

Twitter now disables likes, replies, and retweets if a tweet has Substack links

1 hour ago
Best wireless CarPlay adapter 2023

Best wireless CarPlay adapter 2023

2 hours ago

Popular Article

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

17 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

17 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

17 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

17 hours ago
Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

Missing Texas 6-year-old whose mother left the country is now believed dead

17 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.