Substack launches a new Notes feature

Immediately aft Elon Musk sat down astatine his throne made of doge and began slashing done everything we liked astir Twitter, group began looking for alternatives. Is Mastodon wherever we go? Is everyone moving to Hive Social? Will we simply beryllium forced to participate successful Instagram Notes?

That's astir nan clip Substack, a newsletter platform, launched its chat function(Opens successful a caller tab), a abstraction for Substack writers and creators to big Twitter-like conversations pinch their subscribers. It was — and still is — a abstraction that feels a batch for illustration AOL Instant Messenger aliases a group chat, and looks a batch for illustration Reddit. It wasn't precisely a societal media substitute, though. In fact, erstwhile Chat launched, Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie told Mashable that he thinks "people are benignant of fed up pinch it each successful nan nationalist brawl of societal media, and nan thought of having a abstraction wherever you tin bent retired pinch nan group who really want to beryllium hanging retired pinch you and talking astir nan things that you person a shared liking successful … having that greater control. It's conscionable much fun."

Now, Substack is launching a caller characteristic that really is a batch for illustration different societal media feeds: Notes. Newsletter writers tin already urge publications done Substack's Recommendations feature, but nan Notes characteristic will "give them nan powerfulness to urge almost thing — including posts, quotes, comments, images, links, and ideas," co-founders Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi wrote successful nan announcement. The characteristic will beryllium disposable to each users successful nan coming days.

"Our extremity is to foster conversations that inspire, enlighten, and entertain, while giving writers a powerful maturation transmission arsenic these interactions find caller audiences," Best, McKenzie, and Sethi wrote, adding nan incredibly realistic: "Imagine Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leaving a remark connected Margaret Atwood’s statement astir trends successful subject fiction; aliases Alison Roman sharing a quote from an astonishing look developed by a little-known nutrient writer who past gets a flood of subscriptions. Think of your favourite Substack economists nerding retired successful a heavy thread astir nan latest jobs report; aliases Joe Posnanski and Molly Knight going backmost and distant astir Major League Baseball’s Opening Day."

The squad admits that Notes will look akin to different societal media feeds, but, since nan Substack web runs connected paid subscriptions, you won't spot advertisements. This, Substack says, "changes everything." It should beryllium noted that moreover though Substack isn't ad-motivated, it isn't without its problems. Take a look astatine anti-transgender British writer Graham Linehan, who was kicked disconnected different societal media sites but whose harassment, transphobia, and dislike reside proceed to flourish connected his Substack account(Opens successful a caller tab) to nan tune of thousands of paid subscribers.

But nan Substack co-founders are patient successful their insistence that removing nan ad-based strategy will let for a much nuanced abstraction to flourish.

"The lifeblood of a subscription web is nan money paid to group who are doing awesome activity wrong it," nan creators wrote. "Here, group get rewarded for respecting nan spot and attraction of their audiences. The eventual extremity connected this level is to person casual readers into paying subscribers. In this system, nan immense mostly of nan financial rewards spell to nan creators of nan content."

