Sudan's service said connected Saturday it had agreed to thief evacuate overseas nationals arsenic sporadic gunfire and aerial strikes echoed crossed Khartoum contempt promises by warring sides to cease occurrence for 3 days aft a week of strife that has killed hundreds.

The connection citing service main Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came aft promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known arsenic Hemedti, to unfastened airports for evacuations.

Sounds of fighting continued overnight but appeared little aggravated connected Saturday greeting than connected nan erstwhile day, a Reuters journalist successful Khartoum said. Live broadcasts by location news channels showed rising fume and nan thud of blasts.