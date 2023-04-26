Suella Braverman rules out introducing safe routes for Sudan asylum seekers

Suella Braverman has ruled retired introducing a safe and ineligible way for asylum seekers successful Sudan to activity refuge successful nan UK.

Earlier, Rishi Sunak refused to perpetrate to specified a way erstwhile pressed by nan SNP's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn during PMQs.

Asked whether nan UK was going to "start looking astatine safe routes for refugees from Sudan", Home Secretary Ms Braverman replied: "We person nary plans to do that.

"Our focus, first and foremost, correct now, and base successful mind this is simply a fast-moving business and a analyzable situation, is to support British nationals and their dependents."

At slightest 300 UK citizens person been removed from Sudan, pinch nan first level load returning to British ungraded this day aft exiting nan African federation via Cyprus.

A shaky ceasefire is presently successful spot successful Sudan arsenic group activity to fly violence which has near astatine slightest 459 group dead, according to nan World Health Organization - though this fig is expected to rise.

Those eligible to travel to nan UK person been told to make their ain measurement to an airfield adjacent nan superior Khartoum truthful they tin beryllium airlifted to Cyprus.

But location are concerns immoderate whitethorn person to recreation hundreds of miles to nan seashore if nan threads of bid sever.

What's happening successful Sudan?

The imaginable for a humanitarian situation - nan WHO estimates only 16% of nan country's aesculapian accommodation are functioning - has led to calls for nan UK to unfastened up routes to asylum seekers.

Mr Flynn said: "To beryllium clear, and I deliberation everyone successful nan House [of Commons] is alert of this, children successful Sudan are already dying."

He called for "more humanity" successful nan statement from each sides, and past asked if it was nan government's scheme "to detain and deport a kid exile who flees Sudan and comes to nan United Kingdom?"

Mr Sunak said nan UK has invested almost a 4th of a cardinal pounds successful humanitarian support successful Sudan successful nan past 5 years - and added it had welcomed almost 500,000 susceptible group successful nan "last fewer years".

The mobility of really nan UK will support imaginable asylum seekers extracurricular of circumstantial schemes for group coming from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong has many times resurfaced arsenic nan authorities attempts to betterment nan migration system.

This included a infinitesimal erstwhile Ms Braverman appeared incapable to explain really personification wanting to declare asylum successful nan UK could do so.

MPs were coming debating amendments to nan government's Illegal Migration Bill.