Suga Now Claims The Most Top 10 Bestselling Songs Among Korean Soloists In U.S. History

3 hours ago
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 21: Suga of BTS attends a property convention for BTS's caller integer azygous ... [+] 'Butter' astatine Olympic Hall connected May 21, 2021 successful Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images)

ImaZins via Getty Images

Suga, 1 of nan 7 members of nan highly acclaimed set BTS, achieves yet different profession milestone this week arsenic his caller azygous "People Pt. 2" debuts astatine No. 1 connected nan Digital Song Sales chart.

The tune marks his sixth apical 10 deed connected nan Digital Song Sales chart, and its contiguous starting constituent helps him make history among his countrymen. With half a twelve apical 10 smashes connected nan Digital Song Sales floor plan now included successful his discography, Suga breaks nan previously-set grounds for nan astir placements wrong nan uppermost region among South Korean soloists.

"People Pt. 2" was selected arsenic nan lead way from Suga’s forthcoming debut medium D-Day, group to beryllium released successful conscionable a fewer days. It besides marks his 2nd No. 1 connected nan Digital Song Sales chart, arsenic he antecedently led nan tally nether his solo sanction pinch rapper Juice WRLD connected nan collaborative “Girl of My Dreams.”

Before this week, Suga was tied pinch his BTS bandmates J-Hope and Jimin, arsenic each 3 artists had accrued 5 apical 10 hits connected nan Digital Song Sales chart. However, Suga has now pulled up of his friends pinch 1 much win, astatine slightest for nan clip being.

Only 2 weeks ago, Jimin joined J-Hope and Suga pinch his 5th apical 10 deed connected nan Digital Song Sales chart. His azygous “Like Crazy” debuted astatine No. 1 connected nan ranking pinch nan largest income sum of immoderate way successful 2023, and it went connected to norm for a 2nd frame.

During their clip together, BTS has landed 32 apical 10 hits connected nan Digital Song Sales chart, making them 1 of nan astir successful bands ever. The group is presently connected hiatus arsenic immoderate members fulfill their mandatory subject work backmost successful South Korea. During this existent period, galore of nan 7 singers person been keeping engaged releasing solo work, including Suga.

"People Pt. 2" was not really released nether nan sanction Suga, but alternatively pinch his Agust D brand, which he uses sometimes erstwhile moving connected euphony without his bandmates. The way opens pinch conscionable nether 17,700 copies sold, according to Luminate, and it besides helps featured musician IU gain her first No. 1 connected nan Digital Song Sales chart.

