Suicide bombing kills at least 54 people at political rally in Pakistan

The decease toll from a monolithic suicide bombing that targeted an predetermination rally for a pro-Taliban cleric roseate to 54 Monday, arsenic Pakistan held funerals and nan authorities vowed to hunt down those down nan attack.

No 1 instantly claimed work for Sunday’s bombing, which besides wounded astir 200 people. Police said their first investigation suggested that nan Islamic State group’s location connection could beryllium responsible.

The victims were attending a rally organized by nan Jamiat Ulema Islam party, headed by hard-line cleric and leader Fazlur Rehman. He did not be nan rally, held nether a ample shelter adjacent to a marketplace successful Bajur, a territory successful Khyber Pakhtunkhwa state that borders Afghanistan.

Rehman, who has agelong supported Afghanistan’s Taliban government, escaped astatine slightest 2 known explosive attacks successful 2011 and 2014, erstwhile bombings damaged his car astatine rallies.

Victims of nan bombing were buried successful Bajur connected Monday.

As condolences continued to move successful from crossed nan country, dozens of group who received insignificant injuries were discharged from infirmary while nan critically wounded were taken to nan provincial superior of Peshawar by service helicopters. The decease toll continued to emergence arsenic critically wounded group died successful hospital, expert Gul Naseeb said.

Pakistani constabulary officers guidelines defender astatine nan aftermath of Sunday’s termination bomber onslaught successful nan Bajur territory of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad

On Monday, constabulary recorded statements from immoderate of nan wounded astatine a infirmary successful Khar, Bajur’s largest town. Feroz Jamal, nan provincial accusation minister, said constabulary were “investigating this onslaught successful each aspects.”

At slightest 1,000 group were gathered nether a ample shelter Sunday arsenic their statement prepared for parliamentary elections, expected successful October aliases November.

“People were chanting God is Great connected nan presence of elder leaders, erstwhile I heard nan deafening sound of nan bomb,” said Khan Mohammad, a section resident who said he was opinionated extracurricular nan tent.

Mohammad said he heard group crying for help, and minutes later ambulances started arriving and taking nan wounded away.

Abdul Rasheed, a elder leader successful Rehman’s statement said nan bombing was aimed astatine weakening nan statement but that “such attacks cannot deter our resolve.”

Islamist groups person agelong had a beingness successful Bajur. The territory was formerly a guidelines for Al Qaida and a stronghold of nan outlawed Pakistani Taliban, known arsenic Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, aliases TTP. The service declared nan territory clear of nan group successful 2016 pursuing a bid of offensives.

The IS location affiliate, known arsenic nan Islamic State successful Khorasan Province, is based successful neighboring Afghanistan’s Nangarhar state and is simply a rival of nan Afghan Taliban and Al Qaida.

Relatives and mourners transportation nan casket of a victim, who was killed successful Sunday’s termination bomber onslaught successful nan Bajur territory of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad

Shaukat Abbas, a elder constabulary officer, said that constabulary person made advancement successful their investigation, but did not supply details.

Pakistani information expert Mahmood Shah told The Associated Press that breakaway factions of nan TTP could besides beryllium down nan attack. He said immoderate TTP members person been known to disobey their apical activity to transportation retired attacks, arsenic person breakaway factions of nan group.

Shah said specified factions could person perpetrated nan onslaught to origin “confusion, instability and unrest up of nan elections.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to dissolve Pakistan’s parliament successful August.

Rehman’s statement is portion of Sharif’s conjugation government, which came to powerfulness successful April 2022 by ousting erstwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan done a no-confidence ballot successful nan legislature.

Sharif called Rehman to definitive his condolences and guarantee nan cleric that those who orchestrated nan onslaught would beryllium punished. The bombing has besides drawn nationwide condemnation, pinch ruling and guidance parties offering condolences to nan families of nan victims. The U.S. and Russian embassies successful Islamabad besides condemned nan attack.

Khan condemned nan bombing Sunday.

The Pakistani Taliban besides distanced themselves from nan attack, saying that nan onslaught aimed to group Islamists against each other. Zabihullah Mujahid, nan spokesperson for nan Afghan Taliban, wrote successful a tweet that “such crimes cannot beryllium justified successful immoderate way.”

The bombing came hours earlier nan presence of Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng successful Islamabad, wherever connected Monday he was to participate successful an arena to people a decade of nan China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, a sprawling package nether which Beijing has invested billions of dollars successful Pakistan.

In caller months, China has helped Pakistan debar a default connected sovereign payments. Some Chinese nationals person besides been targeted by militants successful northwestern Pakistan and elsewhere.

Sunday’s bombing was 1 of nan 4 worst attacks successful northwestern Pakistan since 2014, erstwhile 147 people, mostly schoolchildren, were killed successful a Taliban onslaught connected an army-run schoolhouse successful Peshawar.

In January, 74 group were killed successful a bombing astatine a mosque successful Peshawar. And successful February, much than 100 people, mostly policemen, died successful a bombing astatine a mosque wrong a high-security compound lodging Peshawar constabulary headquarters.

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed contributed to this communicative from Islamabad.