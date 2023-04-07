Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: Your girl may own ₹41 lakh at age 21

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: The cardinal authorities has declared liking complaint of small redeeming schemes for nan first 4th of financial twelvemonth 2023-24. In this liking complaint declaration for government-backed mini redeeming schemes, nan cardinal authorities has accrued Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) liking complaint from 7.60 per cent to 8 per cent, a return that indebtedness communal money investors expect connected their finance for agelong term. However, this SSY liking complaint is changeable connected quarterly ground but 1 tin expect to get astir 7.60 to 8 per cent return if personification originates investing successful Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana relationship aft nan commencement of its woman child.

If an investor starts investing successful SSY relationship instantly aft nan commencement of its woman child, he aliases she would beryllium capable to lend for 15 years arsenic 1 tin deposit successful one's Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana relationship till its gild attains 14 years of age. After nan woman becomes 14 years old, 1 tin retreat 50 per cent of nan maturity magnitude erstwhile nan woman becomes 18 twelvemonth old. And remainder of nan maturity magnitude tin beryllium withdrawn erstwhile nan woman kid becomes 21 twelvemonth old. However, 1 tin return afloat withdrawal magnitude aft nan woman becomes 21 years aged if they don't find due to retreat money from one's SSY account.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana maturity

Assuming astir 7.6 per cent return connected one's money astatine nan clip of maturity, if a personification invests ₹12,500 per period successful 12 instalments, past nan investor will beryllium capable to devour one's ₹1.5 lakh income taxation use limit nether Section 80C limit successful 1 financial year. If nan investor takes afloat withdrawal erstwhile nan woman becomes 21 twelvemonth old, past nan SSY maturity magnitude will beryllium astir ₹41,29,634.

See SSY calculator below:

View Full Image

So, if an investor starts investing ₹12,500 per period successful Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana relationship instantly aft nan commencement of one's woman child, past nan woman will beryllium a millionaire astatine nan property of 21.

Income taxation benefit

As mentioned above, an investor tin declare income taxation use connected up to ₹1.50 lakh invested successful SSY relationship successful azygous financial twelvemonth nether Section 80C of nan income taxation act. The SSY liking earned and SSY maturity magnitude will beryllium 100 per cent taxation exempted arsenic well. So, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is an EEE finance instrument.