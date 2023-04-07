Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: Your girl may own ₹41 lakh at age 21

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: Your girl may own ₹41 lakh at age 21
  • Home
  • Latest
  • News
  • Markets
  • Premium
  • Money
  • Mutual Fund
  • Industry
  • Companies
  • Technology
  • Opinion
  • Web Stories
  • Videos
Sign In Subscribe

Search

My Reads

e-paper

New

Notifications

Newsletters

IFSC Code Finder

New wsj Web StoriesMintGenie For You

Top Sections

  • News
  • Companies

    • Company News
    • Start-ups
    • Company Results
    • Top Company Leader
  • Technology

    • Gadgets
    • Tech Reviews
    • App News
    • Foldable Smartphones
    • 5G Tech
  • Markets

    • Stock Markets
    • Commodity News
    • Mark To Market
    • IPO News
    • Live Blog
  • Money

    • Personal Finance
    • Q&A
    • Opinion
  • Photos
  • Mutual Funds

    • Mint 50 - Top Mutual Funds
    • News
  • Insurance
  • Lounge
  • Opinion

    • Views
    • Columns
    • Blogs
  • Budget 2023

    • Budget News
    • Budget Expectations
    • Budget Videos
    • Opinion
  • Auto News
  • Sports
  • Industry

    • Banking News
    • Infotech News
    • Infrastructure
    • Agriculture
    • Manufacturing
    • Energy News
    • Retail News
  • Videos

    • India Investment Summit
    • Annual Banking Conclave
    • Mint Explainers
    • Market Analysis
    • Why Not Mint Money
    • Business of Entertainment
    • Long Story Capsule
    • Mint Views
    • Start-Up Diaries
    • Money With Monika
    • Mint Insight
    • Digital Gurus
    • Brand Masters
  • Politics
  • Education
  • Impact Feature
  • Brand Stories
  • Podcast

Explore Mint

  • About Us
  • Mint Authors New
  • Contact Us
  • SITEMAP
  • Terms of Use
  • Subscriber - Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Print Subscription
  • Privacy Policy
  • Disclaimer
  • Mint Code
  • Code of ethics
  • Mint Apps

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All authorities reserved.

Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: Your woman whitethorn ain 41 lakh astatine property 21

2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:51 AM IST

Asit Manohar

Like different mini redeeming schemes, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana falls nether EEE category. (MINT)Premium Income taxation rebate: Like different mini redeeming schemes, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana falls nether EEE category. (MINT)
  • Central authorities has accrued Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana liking complaint for April to June 2023 from 7.6% to 8%

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator: The cardinal authorities has declared liking complaint of small redeeming schemes for nan first 4th of financial twelvemonth 2023-24. In this liking complaint declaration for government-backed mini redeeming schemes, nan cardinal authorities has accrued Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) liking complaint from 7.60 per cent to 8 per cent, a return that indebtedness communal money investors expect connected their finance for agelong term. However, this SSY liking complaint is changeable connected quarterly ground but 1 tin expect to get astir 7.60 to 8 per cent return if personification originates investing successful Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana relationship aft nan commencement of its woman child.

If an investor starts investing successful SSY relationship instantly aft nan commencement of its woman child, he aliases she would beryllium capable to lend for 15 years arsenic 1 tin deposit successful one's Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana relationship till its gild attains 14 years of age. After nan woman becomes 14 years old, 1 tin retreat 50 per cent of nan maturity magnitude erstwhile nan woman becomes 18 twelvemonth old. And remainder of nan maturity magnitude tin beryllium withdrawn erstwhile nan woman kid becomes 21 twelvemonth old. However, 1 tin return afloat withdrawal magnitude aft nan woman becomes 21 years aged if they don't find due to retreat money from one's SSY account.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana maturity

Assuming astir 7.6 per cent return connected one's money astatine nan clip of maturity, if a personification invests 12,500 per period successful 12 instalments, past nan investor will beryllium capable to devour one's 1.5 lakh income taxation use limit nether Section 80C limit successful 1 financial year. If nan investor takes afloat withdrawal erstwhile nan woman becomes 21 twelvemonth old, past nan SSY maturity magnitude will beryllium astir 41,29,634.

See SSY calculator below:

Courtesy HDFC Bank Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator

View Full Image

Photo: Courtesy HDFC Bank Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana calculator

So, if an investor starts investing 12,500 per period successful Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana relationship instantly aft nan commencement of one's woman child, past nan woman will beryllium a millionaire astatine nan property of 21.

Income taxation benefit

As mentioned above, an investor tin declare income taxation use connected up to 1.50 lakh invested successful SSY relationship successful azygous financial twelvemonth nether Section 80C of nan income taxation act. The SSY liking earned and SSY maturity magnitude will beryllium 100 per cent taxation exempted arsenic well. So, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is an EEE finance instrument.

Catch each nan Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates connected Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More Less

Wait for it…

Log successful to our website to prevention your bookmarks. It'll conscionable return a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are conscionable 1 measurement distant from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks for illustration you person exceeded nan limit to bookmark nan image. Remove immoderate to bookmark this image.

×

More
Source Livemint

Related Article

OpenAI to face world's first defamation lawsuit over false claims made by ChatGPT

OpenAI to face world's first defamation lawsuit over false claims made by ChatGPT

2 hours ago
Former Google CEO says ChatGPT, Bard should be stopped from harming people

Former Google CEO says ChatGPT, Bard should be stopped from harming people

2 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson stirs Megxit comparison as she reminisces on her royal life

Sarah Ferguson stirs Megxit comparison as she reminisces on her royal life

2 hours ago
Today’s Wordle #657 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, April 7th

Today’s Wordle #657 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, April 7th

3 hours ago
Smart Talk: FY24 a good opportunity to invest and accumulate businesses that pass the Darwin test, says Jayesh Faria

Smart Talk: FY24 a good opportunity to invest and accumulate businesses that pass the Darwin test, says Jayesh Faria

4 hours ago
Once US goes into recession, EMs will do well: Andrew Holland

Once US goes into recession, EMs will do well: Andrew Holland

4 hours ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

9 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.