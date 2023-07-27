We're ramping up to highest summertime consequence season, aka consequence crockery season. I stocked up astatine nan play market, and had a prize windfall acknowledgment to this thoughtful lady. It is consequence madness successful nan refrigerator. I'm looking astatine mini achromatic raspberries, nan sweetest blueberries, cherries, peaches, nectarines, strawberries, and pluots. No complaints.

Summer Fruit Salad: Inspiration

Those of you who person been reference for a while cognize I emotion a speedy consequence salad, peculiarly if it has a small wink, aliases twist, aliases surprise. One of my past favorites is red consequence salad made pinch plump strawberries, saccharine cherries, citrus zest, and coriander brownish sugar. Today I decided to propulsion together a caller type utilizing lemongrass, citrus and lime juices, and plentifulness of mint. Toasted walnuts added a spot of crunch. Give it a try, nan honey-lemongrass dressing pinch mint useful not only pinch summertime fruits, but pinch different consequence combinations arsenic well. If you for illustration nan dressing you tin usage it year-round.

What If I Don’t Have Lemongrass?

Lemongrass tin beryllium a spot tricky to travel by, but nary worries! You tin do an alternate type utilizing grated ginger (start pinch 2 teaspoons) and/or nan zest of a citrus aliases orange.

Buying Summer Fruit

The cardinal to an exceptional summertime consequence crockery is sourcing nan champion tasting in-season fruit. This, of course, tin beryllium trickier than it sounds. Some of nan champion tasting peaches, cherries aliases plum mightiness not beryllium nan prettiest. Ugly fruit, if you will. Sampling is really you fig things out. And that is why I for illustration buying summertime consequence astatine farmers’ markets. The farmers often person samples out, and you tin gauge which fruits are astatine their peak. It’s a awesome measurement to effort earlier you buy. Seek retired nan sweetest astir flavorful consequence and accommodate nan consequence crockery to that.

Variations

If you unrecorded successful a much tropical environment, I ideate a pineapple and mango type would beryllium incredible. And arsenic I mentioned up above, an alternated to lemongrass would beryllium a grated ginger type - usage 2 teaspoons of grated ginger successful spot of nan lemongrass successful nan dressing. The zest of a citrus would beryllium an added bonus. Enjoy! -h

More Summer Fruit Ideas

Simple Red Fruit Salad

Summer Berry Crisp

Roasted Strawberries

Pluot Summer Salad

Watermelon Poke

Blackberry Limeade

Berry Swirl Ice Cream