Summer McIntosh wins gold in 400m IM, becomes only Canadian swimmer with 4 world titles

Summer McIntosh won her 2nd golden badge and made Canadian history connected Sunday astatine nan World Aquatics Championships successful Fukuoka, Japan.

The 16-year-old from Toronto captured nan world title successful nan women's 400-metre individual medley last for her fourth-career golden badge astatine worlds, nan astir by immoderate Canadian swimmer.

McIntosh finished successful 4 minutes 27.11 seconds, nan third-fastest clip successful history. The Canadian came into nan arena holding nan world grounds successful nan arena (4:25.87) which she group successful Toronto successful April astatine nationalist trials.

"Going into coming I conscionable wanted to spot really difficult I could push myself," McIntosh said.

American Katie Grimes, nan metallic medallist, finished much than 4 seconds down McIntosh successful 4:31.41. Australia's Jenna Forrester took bronze in 4:32.30.

WATCH | McIntosh cruises to 400m IM gold:

Canada's Summer McIntosh defends her world title successful nan women's 400 individual medley

McIntosh seized nan lead successful nan opening limb and won going away.

The triumph besides means McIntosh repeated her historical double from past year's worlds successful Budapest. She won nan women's 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley to go nan first Canadian swimmer to seizure aggregate golden medals astatine nan aforesaid world championships.

McIntosh successfully defended her world title successful nan 200m butterfly connected Thursday.

WATCH | CBC Sports' Devin Heroux profiles McIntosh:

What it takes to beryllium nan best

Not agelong aft nan gruelling 400m IM race, McIntosh anchored Canada's women's 4x100m medley relay squad to a bronze-medal win.

Kylie Masse, Sophie Angus, Maggie Mac Neil, and McIntosh vanished nan title in 3:54.12.

"Doing it together arsenic a team, it intends nan world," McIntosh told CBC Sports' Devin Heroux.

The logic I'm still swimming are [my teammates]. They're nan ones that support pushing me. — Canadian swimmer Sophie Angus, who astir near competitory swimming successful March 2022

Angus swam 1:06.2 successful nan breaststroke, 2nd fastest since Annamay Pierse's Canadian grounds capacity of 1:05.74 successful July 2009.

"It's beautiful cool. I sewage to meet Annamay a period aliases 2 ago, truthful she's inspiring," said Angus, who has her first world badge aft astir quitting competitory swimming successful March 2022. She pointed retired the dream of earning a world badge and suffice for nan Summer Games kept her motivated.

"The logic I'm still swimming are [my relay teammates]," Angus added. "They're nan ones that support pushing me. I'm very gladsome I made that prime to still beryllium present and looking guardant to adjacent year."

WATCH | Canada's women's 100m relay squad picks up bronze successful Fukuoka:

Canada wins their 6th world aquatics title badge pinch a bronze successful nan women's 4x100m medley relay

Masse has tied Penny Oleksiak for nan astir long-course (50-metre) world medals by a Canadian pinch nine.

"It hasn't been easy," she said, "but being capable to guidelines up present connected nan past nighttime [of competition] pinch these girls is thing I'll retrieve forever."

The Americans took golden in 3:52.08 while Australia took metallic in 3:53.37.

Canada's Javier Acevedo, James Dergousoff, Josh Liendo, and Ruslan Gaziev finished seventh successful nan last of the 4x100m medley relay pinch a clip of 3:32.61.

The U.S. took golden successful 3:27.20, while China (3:29.00) and Australia (3:29.62) took metallic and bronze, respectively.

The apical 3 finishers successful some relays qualified for nan Paris Olympics.

WATCH | Full sum of Sunday's events, nan last time of competition:

World Aquatics Championships: Swimming preliminaries time 8

Sjöström sets different record

Sarah Sjöström of Sweden made history pinch her triumph successful nan women's 50 freestyle. The golden gave Sjostrom 21 medals successful individual races successful nan world championships, surpassing Michael Phelps who had 20.

Sjostrom, who group nan world grounds successful nan semifinals connected Saturday, powered location successful nan last 25 metres for nan win, clocking 23.62. Shayna Jack of Australia picked up nan metallic successful 24.10, while Zhang Yufei of China earned nan bronze successful 24.15.

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania group a caller world grounds connected nan measurement to winning golden successful nan women's 50 breaststroke successful 29.16. Meilutyte grabbed nan early lead and was ne'er challenged.

American Lilly King claimed nan metallic successful 29.94, while Benedetta Pilato of Italy picked up nan bronze successful 30.04.

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia added nan men's 1,500 free golden to nan 800 free he won earlier successful nan worlds, prevailing successful an epic conflict pinch Bobby Finke of nan United States that went down to nan wire.

The 20-year-old Hafnaoui captured nan golden successful 14:31.54, pinch Finke clocking 14:31.59 for silver. Sam Short of Australia rounded retired nan podium pinch nan bronze successful 14:37.28.

Short led from early successful nan title until nan 950-metre people erstwhile Finke moved concisely successful front. Shortly thereafter, Hafnaoui went up and retained nan lead nan remainder of nan way, narrowly rubbing earlier Finke astatine nan finish.