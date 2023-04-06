Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground

As they proceed to break caller crushed some connected and disconnected nan field, Mamelodi Sundowns person appointed Mathias Zangenberg arsenic nan caput of beingness performance. 

The nine said nan highly-recommended Zangenberg will beryllium moving crossed nan nine to align nan methodology of beingness training of nan senior, ladies and academy teams. 

Mathias, who is simply a Uefa A-licence holder has worked arsenic a beingness and conditioning coach for much than 15 years and has been a personnel of nan method squad pinch immoderate of nan awesome Denmark Superliga sides including FC Nordsjælland. 

He has besides gained invaluable acquisition from FC Nordsjælland’s information successful nan Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League. 

More
Source Sowetanlive

Related Article

Israeli medics: Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank kills 2 people, hours after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Gaza

Israeli medics: Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank kills 2 people, hours after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Gaza

14 minutes ago
'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

30 minutes ago
Israel launches rare airstrike on south Lebanon in response to rocket attack

Israel launches rare airstrike on south Lebanon in response to rocket attack

50 minutes ago
People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

54 minutes ago
Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

55 minutes ago
Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

56 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

10 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.