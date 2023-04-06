Sundowns appoint Zangenberg as head of physical performance to continue breaking new ground

As they proceed to break caller crushed some connected and disconnected nan field, Mamelodi Sundowns person appointed Mathias Zangenberg arsenic nan caput of beingness performance.

The nine said nan highly-recommended Zangenberg will beryllium moving crossed nan nine to align nan methodology of beingness training of nan senior, ladies and academy teams.

Mathias, who is simply a Uefa A-licence holder has worked arsenic a beingness and conditioning coach for much than 15 years and has been a personnel of nan method squad pinch immoderate of nan awesome Denmark Superliga sides including FC Nordsjælland.

He has besides gained invaluable acquisition from FC Nordsjælland’s information successful nan Uefa Champions League and Uefa Europa League.