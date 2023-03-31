Sundowns coach Mokwena believes they can win the Champions League

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Sundowns coach Mokwena believes they can win the Champions League

Though he insists winning nan champions League is not an obsession for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena believes they person nan capacity to reclaim nan coveted trophy.

“I person to judge we person nan capacity to triumph nan Champions League. If I don’t person that belief past I shouldn’t coach Sundowns,” he said this week arsenic they prepared to return connected Cameroonian broadside Coton Sport astatine Loftus connected Saturday nighttime (9pm). 

“We person very bully players, we person players that person nan ambition of being successful that space. Yes, for judge I judge that (we tin triumph nan Champions League) and do I deliberation it's going to beryllium easy, no.  

“It is not going to beryllium easy, look astatine nan value of nan teams that are successful nan quarterfinals already. It is teams for illustration Raja Casablanca for example, who haven’t won nan Champions League since 1999.  

“Al Ahly, Wydad, these are teams that are galore years older than us, these are teams that person been trying to triumph nan Champions League and competing successful this abstraction for galore decades.” 

A triumph complete Coton Sport will spot Sundowns decorativeness astatine nan apical of nan group but Mokwena played down their chances. 

“That already shows that we don’t person immoderate God-given correct to see ourselves favourites aliases arsenic nan squad that tin get Champions League by conscionable pitching up for matches. 

“It is important for america to decorativeness number 1 successful nan group because it has a full batch of connotations to it. We want to decorativeness first and make judge that we complete nan group stages pinch nan aforesaid excellence that we played pinch each single match now. 

“Winning is simply a habit, it sounds clichéd but it's important. If you are going to nan knockout rounds you request to cognize nan emotion of knowing really to triumph important games and this is nan mentality we are taking into nan adjacent match.” 

Mokwena added that nan caller international break was good. 

“We took nan liberty of nan break to negociate nan squad. We had a mates of players that needed a spot much activity than others. They were connected different programmes. There were besides immoderate players who needed a mates of days disconnected because of nan number of games that we person played truthful far. 

“We are up against a very bully Coton Sport side, nan results don’t show it but you tin spot nan value successful their team, particularly pinch regards to their attack. 

“They person immoderate very bully players who tin create a batch of problems for anybody and they person fierce fullbacks pinch tons of crosses into nan box.  

“They average 15 crosses into nan container per match, they put 25 crosses into our container erstwhile we played against them successful Cameroon. They are a beardown broadside pinch a batch of imaginable and we person to make judge that we are astatine our champion to triumph nan match.” 

Support independent publicity by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for nan first month.

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

Auto sales show mixed trend in March

Auto sales show mixed trend in March

37 minutes ago
KRSF-Suzuki Motors to work for quality education in government schools of Gujarat

KRSF-Suzuki Motors to work for quality education in government schools of Gujarat

49 minutes ago
UK says Russia's nuclear blackmail will not affect support for Ukraine

UK says Russia's nuclear blackmail will not affect support for Ukraine

50 minutes ago
Banyana coach Ellis confident key striker Kgatlana will be available for the World Cup

Banyana coach Ellis confident key striker Kgatlana will be available for the World Cup

52 minutes ago
元「ブルゾンちえみ」藤原しおり SNS全削除の背景に「苦渋の決断」か

元「ブルゾンちえみ」藤原しおり SNS全削除の背景に「苦渋の決断」か

1 hour ago
スキャンダル時に引き合いに出され「風化しない」渡部建の悩み

スキャンダル時に引き合いに出され「風化しない」渡部建の悩み

1 hour ago

Popular Article

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

20 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

21 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

10 hours ago
12 best cruises to Canada and New England

12 best cruises to Canada and New England

19 hours ago
China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.