Sundowns coach Mokwena believes they can win the Champions League

Though he insists winning nan champions League is not an obsession for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena believes they person nan capacity to reclaim nan coveted trophy.
“I person to judge we person nan capacity to triumph nan Champions League. If I don’t person that belief past I shouldn’t coach Sundowns,” he said this week arsenic they prepared to return connected Cameroonian broadside Coton Sport astatine Loftus connected Saturday nighttime (9pm).
“We person very bully players, we person players that person nan ambition of being successful that space. Yes, for judge I judge that (we tin triumph nan Champions League) and do I deliberation it's going to beryllium easy, no.
“It is not going to beryllium easy, look astatine nan value of nan teams that are successful nan quarterfinals already. It is teams for illustration Raja Casablanca for example, who haven’t won nan Champions League since 1999.
“Al Ahly, Wydad, these are teams that are galore years older than us, these are teams that person been trying to triumph nan Champions League and competing successful this abstraction for galore decades.”
A triumph complete Coton Sport will spot Sundowns decorativeness astatine nan apical of nan group but Mokwena played down their chances.
“That already shows that we don’t person immoderate God-given correct to see ourselves favourites aliases arsenic nan squad that tin get Champions League by conscionable pitching up for matches.
“It is important for america to decorativeness number 1 successful nan group because it has a full batch of connotations to it. We want to decorativeness first and make judge that we complete nan group stages pinch nan aforesaid excellence that we played pinch each single match now.
“Winning is simply a habit, it sounds clichéd but it's important. If you are going to nan knockout rounds you request to cognize nan emotion of knowing really to triumph important games and this is nan mentality we are taking into nan adjacent match.”
Mokwena added that nan caller international break was good.
“We took nan liberty of nan break to negociate nan squad. We had a mates of players that needed a spot much activity than others. They were connected different programmes. There were besides immoderate players who needed a mates of days disconnected because of nan number of games that we person played truthful far.
“We are up against a very bully Coton Sport side, nan results don’t show it but you tin spot nan value successful their team, particularly pinch regards to their attack.
“They person immoderate very bully players who tin create a batch of problems for anybody and they person fierce fullbacks pinch tons of crosses into nan box.
“They average 15 crosses into nan container per match, they put 25 crosses into our container erstwhile we played against them successful Cameroon. They are a beardown broadside pinch a batch of imaginable and we person to make judge that we are astatine our champion to triumph nan match.”
