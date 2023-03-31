Sundowns coach Mokwena believes they can win the Champions League

Though he insists winning nan champions League is not an obsession for Mamelodi Sundowns, coach Rulani Mokwena believes they person nan capacity to reclaim nan coveted trophy.

“I person to judge we person nan capacity to triumph nan Champions League. If I don’t person that belief past I shouldn’t coach Sundowns,” he said this week arsenic they prepared to return connected Cameroonian broadside Coton Sport astatine Loftus connected Saturday nighttime (9pm).

“We person very bully players, we person players that person nan ambition of being successful that space. Yes, for judge I judge that (we tin triumph nan Champions League) and do I deliberation it's going to beryllium easy, no.

“It is not going to beryllium easy, look astatine nan value of nan teams that are successful nan quarterfinals already. It is teams for illustration Raja Casablanca for example, who haven’t won nan Champions League since 1999.