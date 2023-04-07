Sundram Fasteners bags General Motors’ Supplier of the Year Award for the 10th time

Auto parts awesome Sundram Fasteners Ltd’s (SFL) Powertrain Components Division has received nan prestigious ‘Supplier of nan Year Award’ from General Motors (GM) astatine its 31st Annual Supplier of nan Year awards.

This marks nan tenth clip that SFL has received nan award, according to a statement.

“This prestigious nickname is simply a root of inspiration and encouragement for america to proceed pushing boundaries,” said Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, SFL.

The institution has been a supplier to GM for complete 3 decades, providing captious components specified arsenic transmission shafts, radiator caps, and pumps & assemblies for usage successful GM brands specified arsenic Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet.