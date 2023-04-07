Sundram Fasteners bags General Motors’ Supplier of the Year Award for the 10th time

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Sundram Fasteners bags General Motors’ Supplier of the Year Award for the 10th time
  1. Home
  2. Companies

April 07, 2023 - Updated 11:59 americium IST

Sundram Fasteners has been a supplier to GM for complete 3 decades, providing captious components specified arsenic transmission shafts, radiator caps, and pumps

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, Sundram Fasteners Ltd

Auto parts awesome Sundram Fasteners Ltd’s (SFL) Powertrain Components Division has received nan prestigious ‘Supplier of nan Year Award’ from General Motors (GM) astatine its 31st Annual Supplier of nan Year awards.

This marks nan tenth clip that SFL has received nan award, according to a statement.

“This prestigious nickname is simply a root of inspiration and encouragement for america to proceed pushing boundaries,” said Arathi Krishna, Managing Director, SFL.

The institution has been a supplier to GM for complete 3 decades, providing captious components specified arsenic transmission shafts, radiator caps, and pumps & assemblies for usage successful GM brands specified arsenic Cadillac, GMC, and Chevrolet.

You mightiness besides like

You mightiness besides like

More
Source Thehindubusinessline

Related Article

Israeli medics: Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank kills 2 people, hours after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Gaza

Israeli medics: Palestinian shooting attack in West Bank kills 2 people, hours after Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Gaza

15 minutes ago
'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

'We believe the river water is clean': River baptisms continue as cholera cases rise to 11

31 minutes ago
Israel launches rare airstrike on south Lebanon in response to rocket attack

Israel launches rare airstrike on south Lebanon in response to rocket attack

51 minutes ago
People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

People are shocked to learn what REALLY goes into Cadbury Creme Eggs

54 minutes ago
Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

Suffering for their faith: Devotees nail themselves to crosses in El Salvador

55 minutes ago
Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

Brit is arrested in 'human trafficking' raid at 'Flirt' bar in seedy Thai resort of Pattaya

56 minutes ago

Popular Article

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

19 hours ago
One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

One Romanian family's fatal attempt to reach the US

10 hours ago
zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

zkSync Era denies 921 ETH 'stuck forever' in smart contract

9 hours ago
John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

John Lydon revealed he joined The Masked Singer US for his late wife Nora Forster

9 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

Kim Kardashian reveals she's been working on a 'dream project' with Japanese architect Tadao Ando

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.