Superblock Raises $8M for “Over Protocol,” a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focusing on Lightweight Full Nodes

Superblock, a contributor to Over Protocol, has raised $8 cardinal from salient companies and VCs successful South Korea crossed 2 backing rounds. Investors included SK, Netmarble, DSC, E&Investment, Schmidt, SpringCamp, and NaverZ.

Ben (Jae-Yun) Kim, nan laminitis of Superblock, said: “We are profoundly diving into nan South Korea marketplace pinch nan champion section partners and looking to meet world partners accelerating america each complete nan world.”

As furniture 1 blockchains person go faster and much established complete time, nan costs of bootstrapping and maintaining nodes person go progressively expensive. As a consequence, blockchain applications person go challenging to run without nan usage of costly equipment.

Over Protocol is simply a caller furniture 1 blockchain based connected a protocol named “Ethanos” that only considers progressive accounts valid, enabling afloat nodes to discard obsolete information and run pinch little storage, frankincense allowing for reduced retention requirements. With Over, anyone will beryllium capable to tally a node and go a validator connected their PCs astatine home. Ethanos has been published astatine EuroSys’21.

“With nan expertise for anyone to tally a validator, individuals tin gain perchance passive income done a process called location staking, enabling them to clasp a caller manner pinch caller costs options, enhanced credit, and innovative finance opportunities,” Ben added.

