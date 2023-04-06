Supreme Court's Clarence Thomas defends luxury trips

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly took dozens of a trips pinch a apical Republican donor.

By Bernd Debusmann Jr BBC News, Washington

US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has said he believed luxury trips taken pinch a billionaire Republican philanthropist were "not reportable".

A ProPublica study earlier this week said Mr Thomas had accepted vacations from existent property mogul Harlan Crow astir each twelvemonth for 2 decades.

Supreme Court justices are required to record yearly disclosures of gifts.

Mr Thomas said that he had been led to judge that "this benignant of individual hospitality" did not apply.

According to ProPublica, nan trips included respective connected Mr Crow's luxury yacht and backstage plane, arsenic good arsenic a week spent each summertime successful nan Adirondack mountains.

One trip, to Indonesia successful 2019, whitethorn person costs arsenic overmuch arsenic $500,000 (£402,725), according to nan non-profit news website.

In a connection connected Friday, Mr Thomas said that he had sought "guidance from my colleagues and others successful nan judiciary" and was told that "that this benignant of individual hospitality from adjacent individual friends, who did not person business earlier nan Court, was not reportable".

"I person endeavoured to travel that counsel passim my tenure, and person ever sought to comply pinch nan disclosure guidelines," nan connection added.

Mr Crow, a starring philanthropist to Republican and blimpish governmental causes successful nan US, told ProPublica that nan trips pinch Mr Thomas and his woman Ginni Thomas were "no different from nan hospitality that we person extended to galore different beloved friends."

"Justice Thomas and Ginni ne'er asked for immoderate of this hospitality," nan connection said.

The connection from Mr Crow added that tribunal cases were "never discussed" connected nan trips and that he is unaware of immoderate attempts by different guests "lobbying aliases seeking to power Justice Thomas connected immoderate cases".