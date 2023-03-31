Suprise reveal: Marvel's top secret new Spider-Man spin-off hero exposed

Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, and Humberto Ramos' caller Spider-Man spin-off leader has now been revealed arsenic Spider-Boy.

Marvel antecedently teased nan earth-shattering, senses-shaking uncover of Spider-Boy pinch a classified cover that was excessively spoiler-y to show, building up an aggravated level of hype astir nan impending reveal.

And now, pinch nan screen by Ramos revealed, does Spider-Boy unrecorded up to nan teaser?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens successful caller tab)

That will beryllium up to Spider-fans everyplace erstwhile Spider-Boy debuts successful April 5's Spider-Man #7.

For now, we tin yet get a bully glimpse astatine his costume, and get a small much tease astir who he mightiness beryllium - and his personality is someone, according to Marvel Comics, who has "been present each on and starred successful immoderate of nan top stories successful Spider-Man history! Hasn’t he?"

Who could Spider-Boy be? Could this beryllium a younger clone of Ben Reilly, who precocious turned evil and attacked Spider-Man and nan X-Men arsenic Chasm successful nan caller Dark Web crossover?

Marvel's announcement states that Spider-Boy is "not originating from nan Multiverse astatine all," which intends Spider-Boy can't beryllium Miles Morales, who initially debuted successful nan Ultimate Universe earlier making his measurement to nan halfway Marvel Universe successful nan 2015 communicative Secret Wars.

Is it a younger Peter Parker, taken from location successful time, possibly successful nan measurement nan original 5 X-Men were erstwhile brought guardant to nan coming time for respective years?

"I grew up reference Spider-Man comics. He's my favourite characteristic successful each of fiction," states writer Dan Slott successful nan announcement. "All I ever wanted to do was show stories pinch THIS cast, and it's been nan coolest point ever to co-create immoderate of nan characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE 1 I'm astir psyched about!"

Slott besides teases Spider-Boy's "strange caller spider-powers, concealed ties to acheronian corners of Spider-Man lore, and a communicative that's each his own... that is correct astir to begin!"

Read up connected nan best Spider-Man stories of each time.