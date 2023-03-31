Suprise reveal: Marvel's top secret new Spider-Man spin-off hero exposed

13 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Suprise reveal: Marvel's top secret new Spider-Man spin-off hero exposed

Dan Slott, Mark Bagley, and Humberto Ramos' caller Spider-Man spin-off leader has now been revealed arsenic Spider-Boy. 

Marvel antecedently teased nan earth-shattering, senses-shaking uncover of Spider-Boy pinch a classified cover that was excessively spoiler-y to show, building up an aggravated level of hype astir nan impending reveal.

And now, pinch nan screen by Ramos revealed, does Spider-Boy unrecorded up to nan teaser?

Spider-Man #7 screen creation featuring Spider-Boy

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens successful caller tab)

That will beryllium up to Spider-fans everyplace erstwhile Spider-Boy debuts successful April 5's Spider-Man #7.

For now, we tin yet get a bully glimpse astatine his costume, and get a small much tease astir who he mightiness beryllium - and his personality is someone, according to Marvel Comics, who has "been present each on and starred successful immoderate of nan top stories successful Spider-Man history! Hasn’t he?"

Who could Spider-Boy be? Could this beryllium a younger clone of Ben Reilly, who precocious turned evil and attacked Spider-Man and nan X-Men arsenic Chasm successful nan caller Dark Web crossover?

Marvel's announcement states that Spider-Boy is "not originating from nan Multiverse astatine all," which intends Spider-Boy can't beryllium Miles Morales, who initially debuted successful nan Ultimate Universe earlier making his measurement to nan halfway Marvel Universe successful nan 2015 communicative Secret Wars.

Is it a younger Peter Parker, taken from location successful time, possibly successful nan measurement nan original 5 X-Men were erstwhile brought guardant to nan coming time for respective years?

"I grew up reference Spider-Man comics. He's my favourite characteristic successful each of fiction," states writer Dan Slott successful nan announcement. "All I ever wanted to do was show stories pinch THIS cast, and it's been nan coolest point ever to co-create immoderate of nan characters who populate it. And this kid, this Spider-Boy, is THE 1 I'm astir psyched about!"

Slott besides teases Spider-Boy's "strange caller spider-powers, concealed ties to acheronian corners of Spider-Man lore, and a communicative that's each his own... that is correct astir to begin!"

Read up connected nan best Spider-Man stories of each time.

Get nan champion comic news, insights, opinions, study and more!

More
Source Gamesradar

Related Article

Shukuchi Ninja Stealth to Release Today

Shukuchi Ninja Stealth to Release Today

5 hours ago
Ark 2 Gets Hit With Major Delay, Next-Gen Version of First Game Coming This Year

Ark 2 Gets Hit With Major Delay, Next-Gen Version of First Game Coming This Year

6 hours ago
Dr. Stone: Every Main Character's Age, Height, And Birthday

Dr. Stone: Every Main Character's Age, Height, And Birthday

6 hours ago
The Last of Us PC Review

The Last of Us PC Review

7 hours ago
10 Shonen Manga You Should Read (Now They Are Complete)

10 Shonen Manga You Should Read (Now They Are Complete)

7 hours ago
The Last Of Us: Most Heartbreaking Quotes, Ranked

The Last Of Us: Most Heartbreaking Quotes, Ranked

7 hours ago

Popular Article

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

20 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

21 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

10 hours ago
12 best cruises to Canada and New England

12 best cruises to Canada and New England

19 hours ago
China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.