LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day two): Surrey 442: Steel 141*, Foakes 76, Smith 54; Bailey 4-86 Lancashire 233-8: Jennings 76; Abbott 4-42 Surrey 6 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Steel went from his overnight 86 to his first 100 for 5 years arsenic nan past 3 wickets added 102 successful nan greeting to scope a full of 442.

Australia all-rounder Abbott past took 4-42, besides claiming 2 catches arsenic Lancashire collapsed from 108-1 to 197-8.

Captain Keaton Jennings apical scored pinch 76 arsenic nan hosts closed connected 233-8, trailing by 209.

Steel had travel to nan crease astatine 164-5 connected time 1 and, contempt losing Abbott early connected for 42, he went to his 100 successful style pinch an exuberant changeable for 4 complete midwicket.

It was his first period for Surrey to underline their spot pinch nan bat.

Last season, they had 11 different players people hundreds of years and they posted 8 scores of astatine slightest 400 successful their first innings.

With Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall some making 18, Steel received fantabulous tail-end support arsenic they took advantage of immoderate ragged location bowling.

When Worrall was past man out, Steel walked disconnected unbeaten from 182 balls pinch 14 fours and 3 maximums.

On a beautiful sunny afternoon, it appeared a bully batting time but Surrey kept uncovering a measurement of picking up wickets arsenic Lancashire's players sewage themselves successful and past sewage out.

Luke Wells was good caught by Ollie Pope astatine 2nd gaffe for 24, Josh Bohannon (32) batted nicely but was retired driving to Steel's leg-spin, Steven Croft (11) was caught successful nan heavy and Dane Vilas dragged 1 connected for 12.

Jennings had stood patient successful his first crippled arsenic skipper to walk 50 but, erstwhile he had his mediate stump uprooted by Jordan Clark, it sparked a horrible illness of 4 wickets for 15.

That included 3 for 1 successful 7 balls arsenic they subsided from 182-4 to 197-8, pinch 2 wickets successful an complete from Abbott arsenic George Bell went for 20 and Luke Wood and Tom Bailey without scoring.

New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Will Williams managed to past complete an hr without immoderate further wickets for nan location side, but nan harm had been done.

Lancashire still request different 60 runs to debar nan follow-on, truthful Surrey tin determine which is nan champion measurement for them to push for an opening triumph arsenic they purpose to group a marker arsenic nan squad to hit again this season.