Surviving roommate in student murders fights subpoena to appear at suspect's hearing

One of 2 roommates who survived the slayings of 4 University of Idaho students successful their off-campus residence successful November is fighting a lawsuit to look astatine a preliminary proceeding for fishy Bryan Kohberger.

Attorneys for Bethany Funke, 21, revenge a mobility Friday successful territory tribunal successful Washoe County, Nevada —– Funke's hometown — to quash a petition by nan suspect's nationalist defender, according to tribunal records obtained by CBS News.

Kohberger's proceeding is scheduled for June 26. Funke's mobility says location is nary authority for "an Idaho criminal suspect to summon a Nevada witnesser to Idaho for a preliminary hearing."

Kohberger has to participate a plea for charges of 4 counts of first-degree execution and burglary successful nan Nov. 13 fatal stabbings successful Moscow of Madison Mogen and her friend Kaylee Goncalves, some 21, and Xana Kernodle and her fellow Ethan Chapin, some 20.

The suspect's attorneys reason Funke has "information worldly to nan charges against Mr. Kohberger; portions of accusation Ms. Funke has is exculpatory to nan defendant," according to nan affidavit signed by Richard Bitonti.

The affidavit says Funke was "interviewed by constabulary connected respective occasions," and she "disclosed things she heard and things she saw."

Funke's mobility argues that nan defense's statements claiming Funke has exculpatory accusation are "without support," and location is nary "further accusation aliases item pertaining to nan constituent of nan testimony." Attorneys reason that moreover if Funke has exculpatory information, it should not beryllium presented astatine a preliminary hearing, which is group to found probable cause, and which is not owed to go a "mini-trial."

A petition for remark to Funke's lawyer Kelli Anne Viloria was not returned by publication.

Funke and Dylan Mortenson, nan different surviving roommate, lived connected nan first level of nan King Road residence, nan tract of nan stabbing.

Funke, who lived connected nan eastbound broadside of nan first floor, told investigators successful an unsealed constabulary report that connected Nov. 13, nan occupants of nan King Road resident were location by 2 a.m., and dormant successful their rooms by 4 a.m.

Mortenson, who slept successful nan southside bedroom, told constabulary successful unsealed tribunal documents she opened her doorway for nan 3rd clip aft she heard nan crying and saw "a fig clad successful achromatic clothing and a disguise that covered nan person's rima and chemoreceptor stepping towards her."

The pursuing greeting they awoke to find nan 4 students fatally stabbed. After a nationwide hunt, Kohberger was arrested successful Pennsylvania connected Dec. 30.

In: Idaho

University of Idaho

Bryan Kohberger

Murder

Murder Trial

Cara Tabachnick Cara Tabachnick is simply a news editor for CBSNews.com. Contact her astatine [email protected]