Susan Hall has been selected arsenic nan Conservative campaigner for London mayor.

She will look nan existent mayor, Sadiq Khan, erstwhile nan adjacent predetermination is held successful May 2024.

Ms Hall, who has served connected nan London Assembly since 2017, won nan title pinch 57% of nan vote, compared pinch 43% for her opponent, Mozammel Hossain.

In a statement, Ms Hall said it was a "huge honour to beryllium nan Conservative campaigner for politician of London".

"I americium truthful grateful to everyone for their support," she said.

"I would besides for illustration to salary tribute to Moz for his affirmative and hard-fought campaign. Over nan coming months, I will activity tirelessly to conclusion Sadiq Khan and connection Londoners nan alteration we need."

Conservative Party chair Greg Hands welcomed Ms Hall's victory, saying she had "the imagination and vigour to return nan conflict to Sadiq Khan".

He added: "Both candidates ran fantabulous campaigns and I want to convey them for their difficult activity and dedication to nan group of London. Now we merge down Susan, moving together to get this unthinkable metropolis backmost connected track."

But nan campaigner has already been dubbed a "hard-right politician" by Labour, pursuing her arguable remarks connected immigration, her support for Donald Trump and her backing of Liz Truss's mini budget.

Ms Hall announced she was moving for London politician connected a level of information - and claimed she was "the campaigner Sadiq Khan fears nan most".

Tackling crime, nan lodging situation and ULEZ were each precocious connected Ms Hall's database of priorities. She besides pledged to "hunt down and fastener up" muggers and burglars by creating a typical squad wrong nan Metropolitan Police.

But she has travel successful for disapproval during nan run for a number of positions she has taken successful nan past, including comparing Trump supporters storming nan Capitol to "remainers" refusing to judge nan consequence of nan Brexit referendum.

Ms Hall besides backed Home Secretary Suella Braverman's arguable usage of nan connection "invasion" erstwhile it came to mini boats crossing nan Channel, and faced a backlash for saying nan achromatic organization has "problems pinch crime".

London Labour said she "couldn't beryllium much retired of touch pinch our metropolis and its values", adding: "She's an outspoken protagonist of Trump, Boris Johnson and a difficult Brexit. She shouted Liz Truss's mini budget, which sent mortgages and rents soaring. She doesn't guidelines up for women. And she hates London's diversity.

"Londoners merit amended than a campaigner who represents nan worst of nan Tory nonaccomplishment and incompetence complete nan past 13 years.

"The London predetermination adjacent twelvemonth will beryllium a two-horse title and nan prime is clear - a Labour politician pinch a affirmative imagination who will proceed to build a fairer, greener and safer London for everyone, aliases nan utmost Tory candidate, who stands for cuts to London's nationalist services, inequality and division. The Tories person grounded nan country. They can't beryllium trusted to tally London."

The Tory title was a two-horse title itself betwixt Ms Hall and Mr Hossain aft nan 3rd candidate, Daniel Korski, quit nan contest past period erstwhile a TV shaper accused him of groping her a decade agone - an allegation he denies.

At nan time, Ms Hall said Mr Korski "fought a difficult run pinch tons of caller ideas" but that nan allegations against him were "serious and it is correct that they are investigated successful nan due way".

Who is Susan Hall?

Ms Hall is from Harrow successful northwest London, wherever she owns a hairsbreadth salon and raised her family.

She worked successful her father's car shed aft finishing schoolhouse and said she primitively wanted to beryllium a mechanic but struggled to get into method assemblage arsenic a woman.

She was elected to Harrow Council successful 2006 and went connected to lead nan assembly from 2013 to 2014.

In 2017 she was elected to nan London Assembly, replacing now furniture curate Kemi Badenoch aft she took up her spot successful parliament.

She became lawman leader for nan London Assembly Conservatives successful 2018 and served arsenic leader from 2019 to 2023.