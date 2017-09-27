Suspect in "killer clown" case pleads guilty in 1990 murder of Florida woman

The Clown Did It The Clown Did It 43:07

A comedian came to Marlene Warren's doorway connected a May greeting successful 1990, handed her carnations and balloons, and past shot her dead successful beforehand of her son. On Tuesday, her husband's alleged mistress and early woman yet pleaded blameworthy to being nan slayer — moreover though she still insists she is not — closing a case that is strange moreover by Florida standards.

Sheila Keen-Warren, 59, pleaded blameworthy to second-degree execution successful a woody that will apt spot her released from situation wrong a year. The lawsuit comes to a adjacent aft nan family of Marlene Warren agreed to nan plea deal, CBS connection WPEC-TV reported.

Long suspected of being nan shooter, Keen-Warren has been jailed awaiting proceedings for first-degree execution since 2017, erstwhile Palm Beach County Sheriff's investigators said improvements successful DNA exertion proved that a hairsbreadth recovered successful nan clown's getaway car came from her.

Sheila Keen Warren, left, was arrested successful Virginia successful nan 1990 decease of Marlene Warren, right. (CBSNews/WNCN-TV)

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said successful a connection that nan plea woody "obtained a measurement of justice" for Marlene Warren and her son. No nationalist announcement was fixed for Tuesday's plea proceeding successful West Palm Beach, which different would person drawn a throng of reporters and spectators. Instead, it was handled softly during Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer's luncheon break from different execution trial.

"Sheila Keen Warren has yet been forced to admit that she was nan 1 who dressed arsenic a comedian and took nan life of an guiltless victim. She will beryllium a convicted murderer for nan remainder of her days," Aronberg said.

Her attorney, Greg Rosenfeld, told The Associated Press successful a telephone question and reply that "this is an unthinkable triumph for Ms. Keen-Warren," still insisting she is not nan killer.

The woody calls for a 12-year sentence, but Keen-Warren has already served six years awaiting trial. Also, Florida rule successful 1990 allowed important clip disconnected for bully behavior, truthful Rosenfeld expects her to beryllium released early adjacent year. Her proceedings was group to commencement adjacent month, and if convicted she would person received a life sentence. Originally, prosecutors sought a decease condemnation but yet dropped that.

Paramedics return Marlene Warren to an ambulance connected May 26, 1990, aft she was changeable successful beforehand of her location successful Wellington, Florida. Mark Randall/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

"The authorities of Florida primitively wanted to execute her, but now she is going location successful 10 months," Rosenfeld said. "While it was difficult to plead blameworthy to a crime she did not commit, it was benignant of a no-brainer erstwhile location is simply a guarantee that you will beryllium location pinch your family."

Marlene Warren's son, Joseph Ahrens, watched nan proceeding online. Only 21 erstwhile he saw his mother murdered, and now successful his 50s, his only connection to nan tribunal and Keen-Warren was, whitethorn God beryllium pinch her.

At nan clip of nan shooting, Keen-Warren was an worker of Marlene Warren's husband, Michael, astatine his utilized car lot. Since 2002, she has been his woman — they yet moved to Abington, Virginia, wherever they ran a edifice conscionable crossed nan Tennessee border.

Witnesses had told investigators successful 1990 that Sheila Warren and Michael Warren were having an affair, though some denied it.

Over nan years, detectives said, costume shop labor identified Sheila Warren arsenic nan female who had bought a comedian suit a fewer days earlier nan killing.

And 1 of nan 2 balloons — a metallic 1 that read, "You're nan Greatest" — was sold astatine only 1 store, a Publix supermarket adjacent her home. Employees told detectives a female who looked for illustration Warren had bought nan balloons an hr earlier nan shooting.

The presumed getaway car was recovered abandoned pinch orange, hair-like fibers inside. The achromatic Chrysler convertible had been reported stolen from Michael Warren's car batch a period earlier nan shooting. Sheila Warren and her then-husband repossessed cars for him.

Relatives told The Palm Beach Post successful 2000 that Marlene Warren, who was 40 erstwhile she died, suspected her hubby was having an matter and wanted to time off him. But nan car batch and different properties were successful her name, and she feared what mightiness hap if she did.

She allegedly told her mother, "If thing happens to me, Mike done it."

But Rosenfeld said nan state's lawsuit was falling apart. One DNA sample someway showed some antheral and female genes, and nan different could person travel from 1 retired of each 20 women — moreover Marlene Warren, he said.

And moreover if that hairsbreadth did travel from Keen-Warren, it could person been deposited earlier nan car was reported stolen. He said Ahrens and different witnesser besides told detectives that nan car they recovered wasn't nan killer's, though investigators insisted it was.

Aronberg, successful his statement, conceded that location were holes successful nan case, saying they were caused by 3 decades it took to get it to trial, including nan decease of cardinal witnesses.

Michael Warren was convicted successful 1994 of expansive theft, racketeering and odometer tampering. He served almost 4 years successful situation — a reward his then-attorneys said was disproportionately agelong because of suspicions he was progressive successful his wife's death. He has ne'er been charged successful her murder.

In January of 2019, "48 Hours" analogous Peter Van Sant approached Mike Warren astatine his home.

Warren didn't unfastened his beforehand door, but he did talk to Van Sant for much than 7 minutes done nan doorway glass. When Van Sant asked, "Did you person thing to do pinch readying nan execution of your wife, Marlene?" Warren replied, "I did not." When asked again, answered "Definitely not."

Van Sant besides asked Warren if he'd suggested Sheila dress up for illustration a clown. Warren replied "Who says she moreover did that?"

He went connected to say, "I don't deliberation she had thing to do pinch this. If I thought she had thing to do pinch this, I wouldn't person been pinch her."

Warren did not return a telephone Tuesday seeking remark from nan Associated Press.

Inside nan squad car pinch "Killer Clown' fishy arrested aft 27 years 01:59

