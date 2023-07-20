Suspected illegal miner dies in blast at home in Braamfischerville

A man died successful an detonation successful Braamfischerville, Soweto, connected Thursday.

According to Johannesburg EMS, nan man whitethorn person been progressive successful forbidden mining.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said Joburg's EMS firefighters had responded.

“The detonation resulted from a instrumentality of dynamite that was connected to a conveyance battery. Three group were affected. One personification has died from injuries, one has been taken to infirmary and different sustained insignificant injuries,” she said.

Earlier connected Thursday, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told a property briefing that a personification had died successful Braamfischer arsenic a consequence of an explosion. He was giving an update connected nan detonation that rocked Bree Street successful nan Johannesburg CBD connected Wednesday. It sent taxis and vehicles into nan air, leaving 1 personification dormant and 48 injured.

On nan Braamfischer blast, Lesufi said: “Police established it was a backstage location and nan detonation came from a heater. Not judge if it's a state heater. We person already sent our condolence to nan family and asked our squad to cheque nan authorities of nan personification who was injured and we wish that personification a speedy recovery.”

— Additional reporting by Rorisang Kgosana

