Suspected illegal miner dies in blast at home in Braamfischerville

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Suspected illegal miner dies in blast at home in Braamfischerville

A man died successful an detonation successful Braamfischerville, Soweto, connected Thursday. 

According to Johannesburg EMS, nan man whitethorn person been progressive successful forbidden mining.

EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said Joburg's EMS firefighters had responded.

“The detonation resulted from a instrumentality of dynamite that was connected to a conveyance battery. Three group were affected. One personification has died from injuries, one has been taken to infirmary and different sustained insignificant injuries,” she said.

Earlier connected Thursday, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi told a property briefing that a personification had died successful Braamfischer arsenic a consequence of an explosion. He was giving an update connected nan detonation that rocked Bree Street successful nan Johannesburg CBD connected Wednesday. It sent taxis and vehicles into nan air, leaving 1 personification dormant and 48 injured. 

On nan Braamfischer blast, Lesufi said: “Police established it was a backstage location and nan detonation came from a heater. Not judge if it's a state heater. We person already sent our condolence to nan family and asked our squad to cheque nan authorities of nan personification who was injured and we wish that personification a speedy recovery.”

— Additional reporting by Rorisang Kgosana 

TimesLIVE 

Support independent publicity by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

News24.com | The hidden cost of the AI boom: social and environmental exploitation

27 minutes ago
News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

News24.com | 'Must I cut you? Are you going to talk?' Police launch investigation into video of man torturing woman

27 minutes ago
News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

News24.com | Most Joburg CBD blast victims discharged from hospital

27 minutes ago
News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

News24.com | Telkom wins legal battle as court halts Ramaphosa's bid for SIU probe

27 minutes ago

Popular Article

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

Over 9,000 apply for just 30 seats in new B.S. programme at IIT Madras

13 hours ago
Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

Jai Bharathi: handlebar high

13 hours ago
Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

Non-AC general category trains aimed at low-income groups to run regularly from next year: Officials

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.