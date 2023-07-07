Swaap v2 Launches: Revolutionizing DeFi Market Making with Secure, Autopilot Strategies

[PRESS RELEASE – Paris, France, July 10th, 2023]

Leveraging its successful $4.5m fundraising, Swaap launches its v2 protocol, bringing easy-to-use and powerful market-making strategies to nan world DeFi community. Swaap v2 is unsocial successful addressing cardinal challenges specified arsenic impermanent nonaccomplishment which person plagued Liquidity Providers.

Swaap, nan cutting-edge market-making protocol for blue-chip crypto assets, is thrilled to denote nan motorboat of its v2 protocol. With an accent connected easiness of use, state-of-the-art strategies, beardown security, and solutions to impermanent loss, Swaap v2 is poised to democratize entree to precocious market-making devices for nan world DeFi community.

What Sets Swaap v2 Apart: Making Market Making Effortless

For nan first clip ever, Swaap v2 offers anyone – from institutions to individuals – a seamless measurement to prosecute successful precocious market-making strategies. The protocol uses mathematically optimized strategies, which intends it intelligently adjusts fees and plus holdings to maximize returns while minimizing risks, each connected autopilot. Importantly, Swaap v2 addresses impermanent loss, a problem that has deterred galore from participating arsenic liquidity providers.

Stanislas Barthélémi, an early personification of Swaap v2, shares: “As personification who was an LP successful accepted Automated Market Makers but was burned by Impermanent Loss, Swaap v2 has been a game-changer for me. It’s for illustration having an master trader moving for you astir nan clock.”

The Tech Behind Swaap v2

With models built successful collaboration pinch nan Louis Bachelier Institute, a starring financial investigation institute, Swaap v2 brings nan champion of accepted financial market-making models to DeFi. It incorporates strategies that intuitively accommodate to marketplace conditions, safeguarding costs while optimizing returns. Moreover, liquidity providers tin effortlessly prosecute pinch a wide array of assets crossed nan Polygon and nan Ethereum ecosystems.

Launch Partners Powering Swaap v2

Swaap v2 is backed by notable motorboat partners to guarantee robust functionality and support. Chainlink provides captious value feeds for on-chain protect mechanisms and safeguards, further reinforcing information for Liquidity Providers.

Additionally, Paraswap, Odos, and Open Ocean are onboard arsenic aggregators, which already ensures important volumes connected nan Swaap platform.

FRAX, a starring stablecoin protocol, has approved a connection to incentivize liquidity connected a FRAX-ETH excavation connected Swaap v2 to reenforce its domiciled arsenic a connector token successful DeFi.

Built pinch Security astatine its Core

In nan world of DeFi, information is paramount. Swaap v2 has undergone rigorous audits by ChainSecurity & Quantstamp. Furthermore, Swaap v2 pioneers protect modules and on-chain protections that connection users further bid of mind.

Swaap is celebrating nan motorboat by offering Swaap tokens to nan first activity of liquidity providers, seamlessly integrating them into nan governance ecosystem.

“With Swaap v2, we’re not conscionable launching a product; we’re catalyzing a activity to empower group globally done decentralized financial tools. Our extremity is to guarantee that anyone, anywhere, has entree to blase market-making strategies that were erstwhile reserved for high-net-worth individuals and established financial institutions,” says Cyrille Pastour, co-founder of Swaap.

“Swaap v2 is an eloquent illustration of what happens erstwhile invention meets expertise. We judge Swaap is connected nan verge of redefining really DeFi engages pinch market-making, and we are thrilled to beryllium portion of this transformative journey.”, says Nikolai Lambsdorff, from Signature Ventures.

Liquidity Deposits to Secure Launch NFT

Swapp invites users to deposit liquidity successful Swaap v2 to not only unlock nan afloat imaginable of their assets but besides to secure exclusive motorboat NFT. This uniquely designed integer plus is Swapp’s measurement of acknowledging users early information and committedness to nan improvement of DeFi.

Users who want to deposit liquidity to unafraid their portion of blockchain history and subordinate nan frontlines of DeFi invention tin sojourn this link.

About Swaap

Swaap is an innovative market-making protocol specializing successful blue-chip crypto assets. Through pioneering models developed successful collaboration pinch starring institutions, Swaap is revolutionizing DeFi market-making by providing liquidity providers pinch effortless and superior market-making strategies.