Swamp Woman is simply a 2023 American sci-fi scary movie astir a female intelligence who is accidentally turned into nan title monster.

Written and directed by Sean Donohue (Dead Residence; Naked Cannibal Campers; The Hart-Break Killer; Cannibal Claus; Death-Scort Service). Produced by Christopher Leto and Joel D. Wynkoop.

The Reaper Films accumulation stars Sushii Xhyvette, Holder Lunathyst, Joel D. Wynkoop, D’Andre Noiré, Klein Wong, Michael Pelaez, Sean Donohue, Bob Glazier, Joe Makowski, Christopher Leto and Ariella Aegen.

Plot:

Doctor Angela Honeydew (Sushii Xhyvette), a superb scientist, has developed a revolutionary serum that allows animals to harvester genetically pinch their situation and surroundings. However, this serum is highly sought aft by nan villainous Doctor Robert Olsen (Joel D. Wynkoop) who will extremity astatine thing to get his hands connected it.

Swamp Woman must face her nemesis and usage her powers to protect nan serum from falling into nan incorrect hands and prevention nan world. Will Swamp Woman beryllium capable to conclusion Doctor Olsen and support nan serum successful her possession? Or will Doctor Olsen yet get his hands connected nan serum and unleash its power?

Cast and characters:

Sushii Xhyvette Holder … Doctor Angela Honeydew/Swamp Woman

Lunathyst … Tura Satana

Joel D. Wynkoop … Doctor Robert Olsen

D’Andre Noiré … Larry

Klein Wong … Ace

Michael Pelaez … Murdock

Sean Donohue … Doctor F. Ranken

Bob Glazier … Doctor Brody

Joe Makowski … Doctor Hooper

Christopher Leto … Officer Drooley/Columbo

Ariella Aegen … Tina

Aubrey Fowler … Degenerate #1

Jimmy L. Wright … Degenerate #2

Lloyd Kaufman … Newscaster Kaufman

Filming locations:

Tampa, Florida

