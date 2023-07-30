Swan upping: Royal cygnet numbers drop by 40% in a year

Image source, PA Media Image caption, The King's swan marker was successful complaint of nan count, which covers nan Thames from London to Abingdon successful Oxfordshire

By Sean Coughlan Royal correspondent

A historical royal census, known arsenic "swan upping", has revealed a 40% driblet successful nan number of cygnets connected nan River Thames, compared pinch past year.

The diminution has been blamed connected avian flu but besides a increasing problem of violence, including shootings, catapult attacks and dogs sidesplitting swans.

Only 94 cygnets were recovered connected nan five-day hunt of nan Thames.

The King's swan marker, David Barber, said nan consequence was "disappointing" but, because of avian flu, expected.

Last week saw nan colourful spectacle of counting swans, but nan result has been a overmuch much sombre result.

The effect of avian flu had been "horrendous, unspeakable to see," said Mr Barber, who was successful complaint of nan count, which covered nan Thames from London to Abingdon successful Oxfordshire.

Cygnets are weighed and measured successful nan "swan upping"

Down from 155 successful 2022, it was nan lowest number of cygnets for 7 years. But those recovered had been "in bully condition", Mr Barber said.

Another facet successful nan diminution was precocious flood-water washing distant nests.

But location were besides concerns astir "vandalism", including:

shooting swans pinch aerial rifles and different guns aliases catapults

eggs and nests being destroyed

swans being harmed by dogs disconnected leads

This was nan first "swan upping" carried retired nether nan insignia of King Charles, successful an yearly arena making love backmost to nan 12th Century.

Teams statement up nan river, dressed successful scarlet outfits, stopping to count, measurement and measurement immoderate young swans they find.

"Swan upping" began arsenic nan Crown protecting its ownership of swans, but it is now astir wildlife conservation. Swans were erstwhile a delicacy successful medieval banquets but are now a protected species.