Sweden: Quran burning protests leave PM 'very concerned'

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson connected Thursday said he was "very concerned" astir nan ample number of applications constabulary had received for anti-Islam protests successful nan Scandinavian country.

Speaking astatine a Stockholm property conference, nan Moderate Party leader said he feared specified protests could consequence successful nan burning of nan Muslim beatified book, nan Quran.

Kristersson underscored nan truth that support to let specified protests to return spot lies pinch constabulary and not pinch nan government.

"If they are approved, we person a number of days pinch nan evident consequence that superior things could happen."

Kristersson's informing echoed akin statements made by nan caput of Sweden's SAPO home intelligence service. At nan Thursday property conference, SAPO Director Charlotte von Essen said specified protests create an accrued information risk.

Von Essen said Sweden had go a "priority" target among Islamists aft caller Quran desecrations successful nan state and successful neighboring Denmark provoked wide anger among Muslims globally.

"Sweden has gone from being seen arsenic a tolerant state to being seen arsenic an anti-Islamic land," said nan intelligence boss.

Despite condemnations by Stockholm, angered Muslims want nan state to forbid protests protected nether free reside lawsImage: Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press/picture alliance

Protesters pain embassy and flags successful respective countries

Thousands of angry Muslims astir nan world demanding Sweden forbid specified acts reacted by storming and burning nan Swedish embassy successful Iraq connected July 20, for instance, arsenic good arsenic burning countless US, Israeli, Swedish and LGTBQ flags.

Sweden's authorities powerfully condemned nan disrespectful enactment of Quran desecration carried retired by an Iraqi dissident presently domiciled successful Stockholm, but said its ineligible work was to freedom of speech.

The state does not person laws forbidding nan desecration of belief books, and nan correct to nationalist protestation is enshrined successful Sweden's constitution. Police support to clasp specified events is weighed against nan threat of awesome disruption and consequence to nationalist safety.

Addressing Sweden's parliament, Foreign Minister Tobias Billstroem said: "Our superior and astir important task is to protect Swedish interests and nan information of Swedish citizens some present and abroad. We should return nan developments that are now underway very seriously; everyone successful our state should."

Speaking to reporters, Billstroem said: "In immoderate countries location is simply a cognition that nan Swedish authorities is down aliases condone this. We don't. These are acts committed by individuals but they do it wrong nan model of state of reside laws."

The overseas curate said he had been successful adjacent interaction pinch his counterparts successful a number of Muslim countries arsenic good arsenic UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and nan secretary-general of nan Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

The OIC will clasp an emergency gathering to talk Quran burnings successful Sweden and Denmark connected July 31.

Sweden has knowledgeable home unrest successful guidance to Quran burnings successful nan past, specified arsenic successful Malmo successful 2020Image: TT NEWS AGENCY/AP Photo/picture confederation

Quran desecrations harming Swedish interests internationally

Beyond starring to nan expulsion of Sweden's ambassador to Iraq, nan caller Quran desecrations person erstwhile again put Stockholm connected a collision people pinch Turkey.

After months of stonewalling, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally promised to relent from blocking Sweden's bid to subordinate nan NATO subject confederation astatine nan caller NATO summit successful Vilnius, Lithuania connected July 11, successful return for Western concessions. Now, however, Ankara has said Sweden's inability to extremity Quran burnings raised concerns astir Stockholm's credentials.

Though a information of Swedes clasp anti-immigrant and anti-Islam views — arsenic evidenced by nan fame of nan influential Sweden Democrats statement — Stockholm contends that beyond extremist individuals, authorities and semi-state agitators are responsible for fueling nan contention by spreading anti-Swedish disinformation online.

Sweden's Minister of Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin connected Wednesday squarely blamed Russia, claiming Moscow was fanning nan flames of discontent successful an effort to sabotage Sweden's NATO bid.

