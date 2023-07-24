A Swedish tribunal connected Monday fined ambiance activistic Greta Thunberg for disobeying constabulary during an biology protestation astatine an lipid installation past month.

Climate activistic Greta Thunberg is carried distant by constabulary officers aft she took portion successful a ambiance protestation successful Oljehamnen successful Malmo, Sweden connected July 24, 2023.

Thunberg, 20, admitted to nan facts but denied guilt, saying nan conflict against nan fossil fuel manufacture was a shape of self-defense owed to nan existential and world threat of nan climate crisis.

“We cannot prevention nan world by playing by nan rules,” she told journalists aft proceeding nan verdict, vowing she would “definitely not” backmost down.

The tribunal rejected her statement and fined her 2,500 kronor (about $240).

Charges were brought against Thunberg and respective different younker activists from nan Reclaim nan Future activity for refusing a police bid to disperse aft blocking roadworthy entree to an lipid terminal successful nan confederate Swedish metropolis of Malmö connected June 19.

Read more‘More and much hopeless measures’: Climate protesters target different priceless artwork

“If nan tribunal sees our actions of self-defense arsenic a crime, that’s really it is,” said Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim nan Future who was besides coming astatine nan June protest. She added that activists “have to beryllium precisely wherever nan harm is being done.”

The sentencing appeared to person small effect connected nan youths' determination — conscionable a fewer hours later, Thunberg and Reclaim nan Future activists returned to nan lipid terminal to shape to different roadblock.

(AP)