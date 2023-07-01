Sweet Magnolias' Heather Headley Talks Helen's Big Decision In Season 3, And It Sounds Like Things Are About To Get Rough

It won’t beryllium agelong now earlier romance lovers pinch a Netflix subscription are capable to revisit nan amorous adventures of Helen, Dana Sue, and Maddie erstwhile Sweet Magnolias returns for its 3rd play connected July 20. Fans will apt callback that nan Season 2 ending near Serenity’s citizens successful immoderate intriguing places, particularly pinch regards to their romanticist prospects, and this was peculiarly existent for Helen. Now, prima Heather Headley has opened up astir her character’s large determination successful Season 3, and it really does sound for illustration things are going to beryllium unsmooth for a while.

What Did Heather Headley Say About Helen’s Decision In Sweet Magnolias Season 3?

Seeing arsenic really it’s been good complete a twelvemonth since nan 2nd play deed nan streamer, it would make consciousness if you can’t rather retrieve what Helen’s large daze was successful nan finale. After increasing person than ever to Erik, who spent overmuch of nan play helping everyone’s favourite mini municipality lawyer done immoderate aggravated individual troubles, nan last minutes saw Helen’s highly long-term, on-again/off-again love, Ryan, popular up outta obscurity and propose to her. When speaking to Us Weekly recently, Heather Headley opened up astir nan prime Helen now has to make successful Season 3 and really it will impact her and her friends, saying:

Helen has to make immoderate choices on nan way. I deliberation this play is each astir nan prime she makes, that travel that she goes done pinch nan prime and really that benignant of blows up a small bit. And really that not only conscionable blows up successful her individual and romanticist life, but really that had consequences successful nan girls’ lives.

WOW. Alright, nan first point I noticed astir her remark is that she’s going to spell done a “journey” pinch whether aliases not she chooses nan wholly unsuitable Ryan aliases nan fundamentally cleanable (and perfectly cleanable for her) Erik. This would look to mean that it’ll return much than an section aliases 2 for Helen to fig retired what she wants, which is…ridiculous. I mean, Helen, girl, there’s a logic you and Ryan haven’t been capable to activity things retired crossed 20+ years of trying to beryllium together, OK?

Secondly, while a determination for illustration this could evidently rustle up Helen’s world, it doesn’t rather travel that nan aforesaid would beryllium existent of nan lives of her chap Magnolias, Dana Sue and Maddie. They’ve some seen really bully their buddy is pinch Erik, and look to wholly o.k. of Helen yet leaving Ryan behind.

So, this makes maine deliberation that immoderate action she lands connected will person some of her besties reconsidering their ain caller romanticist decisions successful immoderate way, and/or lead america down a deeper way erstwhile it comes to digging into nan roots of their relationship and what it means for them now, which is thing JoAnna Garcia Swisher alluded to not agelong ago.

What is bully is that it seems that Helen’s travel successful Season 3 will lead her person to “her mom (Janet Hubert) and her family,” who we’ve ne'er seen and don’t cognize overmuch about, truthful that viewers yet get immoderate knowing of who she is and really she grew up. Though it sounds for illustration things are astir to get really messy for her, Headley did connection a spot of dream that nan business will activity retired for nan amended by nan end, and added:

Whatever happens aft that happens...She starts pinch a mobility people and ends [with a] period.

Fans will beryllium capable to spot really it each shakes retired soon, and here’s hoping that nan ever-intelligent lawyer makes nan correct choice. (Erik. The correct prime is ERIK!)