Swimmer 'body shamed' in surf club nudity row

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Ocean swimming is simply a celebrated pastime for galore Australians

An Australian female has spoken retired aft she received a informing missive that she had surgery surf nine rules by being naked successful a changing room.

Ocean swimmer Nada Pantle was told she had breached a "no nudity" clause successful nan club's kid safe policy.

"I almost consciousness for illustration I've been assemblage shamed," she told nan Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

A nine spokeswoman said it had received "numerous" complaints astir changing room nudity.

Ms Pantle's friend and chap water swimmer Wendy Farley said they first became alert of nan caller norm astatine Terrigal Surf Lifesaving Club earlier this year.

"Probably 3 months ago, a motion went up connected nan alteration room doors saying nary nudity, and we each conscionable went 'what?' and benignant of benignant of ignored it because it seemed crazy," she told nan BBC.

"We're not strutting astir naked, we're conscionable having a ablution and putting our apparel aliases having a chat."

"I've been swimming for 7 years and I'm 59, I consciousness much comfortable successful my tegument than I've ever felt. [When] you're successful nan alteration room, you spot each sorts of bodies, each ages… nary 1 cares. This feels really prudish and horrible."

The signs counsel swimmers to "shower successful your swimming costume and alteration pinch your towel astir you".

Ms Farley said Ms Pantle raised nan rumor astatine a nine meeting, but soon afterwards she received a missive stating she had breached nan nary nudity rule, and would beryllium disciplined and asked to time off if she did it again.

Ms Pantle alternatively chose to resign and locomotion away, Ms Farley said.

"Nada and I attraction a batch astir kid protection but we don't judge this is simply a constructive solution. I would happily salary higher yearly fees if this is simply a backing issue," she added.

Speaking to nan ABC, Ms Pantle said: "They didn't opportunity what I did aliases who had made a complaint, but it benignant of implied I'd done thing almost sexual."

"At immoderate point, you've sewage to return your apparel disconnected to get your different apparel on. That's why we person alteration rooms."

Surf Life Saving New South Wales CEO Steve Pearce said nan signage "probably could person been done better", but was only done arsenic an interim measurement until nan changing rooms are renovated.

"We're alert nan accommodation are inadequate," he told nan BBC. "But [the club] received complaints from immoderate inferior members astir being intimidated and uncomfortable".

"Instead of conscionable putting a broad "no nudity", if nan signs explained why group should refrain from being nude while children were successful nan alteration room, it would person been amended received, and we wouldn't beryllium having this conversation."