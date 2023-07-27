Swimming Worlds | Lithuania's Meilutyte shatters world record in women's 50m breaststroke

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte reacts aft winning nan women’s 50m breaststroke last and collapsed nan world grounds astatine nan World Swimming Championships successful Fukuoka, Japan, connected July 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania group a world grounds successful nan women's 50-metre breaststroke, powering to golden successful a clip of 29.16 seconds astatine nan swimming world championships connected Sunday.

Meilutyte collapsed nan grounds of 29.30 seconds that she had jointly held pinch Benedetta Pilato of Italy aft mounting that people successful her semi-final connected Saturday.

She was 0.78 seconds up of metallic medallist Lilly King of nan United States. Pilato took bronze. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar successful Bengaluru Editing by Bernadette Baum)