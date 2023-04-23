T-Mobile Will Help You Break Free From Your Carrier's Three-Year Contract

Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

This week T-Mobile announced its adjacent “Un-carrier” move—a caller inaugural called “Phone Freedom,” which provides customers greater elasticity and prime successful their mobile devices. The centerpiece of Phone Freedom is nan caller “Go5G” plans, which guarantee caller instrumentality deals each 2 years.

The institution touts Go5G arsenic an industry-first scheme that treats caller and existing customers arsenic erstwhile their contracts go “upgrade ready” each different year. T-Mobile is besides offering to salary disconnected customers’ old locked phones and springiness them brand caller ones erstwhile they move from different bearer to T-Mobile. Plus, nan institution offers a “Go Back Guarantee” for customers who travel successful from different services for illustration AT&T and Verizon.

The caller T-Mobile plans are aimed astatine customers locked into three-year contracts arsenic their only financing options. The institution wants to unit nan manufacture backmost into a two-year model since that’s really often group upgrade their phones. CEO Mike Sievert points retired that AT&T and Verizon person accrued instrumentality contracts from 2 to 3 years while raising their prices successful nan past year.

The highlights of nan Go5G plans see much hotspot data–5OGG–every period that you tin usage crossed each your devices. Plus, customers who recreation to Mexico and Canada will get 15GB of high-speed information erstwhile they sojourn those countries. And finally, erstwhile you motion up for autopay, you tin prevention astir $120 a twelvemonth compared to plans from AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile claims.

Go5G plans will beryllium alongside nan company’s current Magenta offerings. T-Mobile touts Go5G Plus arsenic nan “supercharged” type of Magenta MAX. The caller plans will beryllium disposable connected April 23rd.

Source: T-Mobile