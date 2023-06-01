Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to have world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Michael Fassbender successful a segment from ‘Next Goal Wins’

Michael Fassbender successful a segment from ‘Next Goal Wins’ | Photo Credit: AP

Director Taika Waititi’s sports drama movie Next Goal Wins will beryllium having its world premiere astatine this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, Variety reported.

”We’re thrilled to invited Taika backmost to nan Festival and stock his audacious return connected nan astir celebrated athletics successful nan world,” said Cameron Bailey, CEO of TIFF. “’Next Goal Wins’ is cleanable for TIFF fans of nan beautiful crippled looking for their shot hole until nan 2024 World Cup arrives.”

As per Variety, a US-based media outlet, Next Goal Wins stars Michael Fassbender arsenic a down-on-his-luck coach who is hired to move astir nan world’s worst shot squad truthful they tin suffice for nan World Cup. Searchlight Pictures is backing nan film, which is based connected nan 2014 documentary astir nan American Samoa shot team, who were infamous for their sadistic 31-0 FIFA nonaccomplishment successful 2001.

Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, David Fane, Rachel House, Beulah Koale, Uli Latukefu, Semu Filipo, Lehi Falepapalangi, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss information retired nan cast. Following its debut successful Toronto, nan movie is scheduled to beryllium released successful theatres connected November 17.

The 48th version of TIFF runs from Sept. 7-17. The afloat show schedule will beryllium released successful August, arsenic per Variety. Meanwhile, Waititi precocious helmed Thor: Love and Thunder which starred Chris Hemsworth successful nan lead domiciled and received decent consequence from nan audience.

