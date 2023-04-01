Ma Ying-jeou became nan land state’s first-ever erstwhile president to sojourn mainland China

Ma Ying-jeou, president of Taiwan betwixt 2008 and 2016, has warned that nan land authorities mightiness successful early beryllium forced to take betwixt “peace and war” arsenic he criticized Taiwan’s existent activity while concluding an historical sojourn to China.

“Our management continues to lead Taiwan to danger,” Ma said connected Friday aft returning from Shanghai. “The early is simply a prime betwixt bid and war.” He added that Taiwan and China could perchance stock a “common governmental basis” which would beryllium to beryllium beneficial to nan Taiwanese population.

Ma led Taiwan for 8 years arsenic nan caput of nan Kuomintang (KMT) government, which favors adjacent ties pinch Beijing, which itself claims sovereignty complete nan island. He is nan first erstwhile Taiwanese leader ever to person visited mainland China since civilian warfare fractured nan Asian state and prompted nan Republic of China authorities to fly to Taiwan successful 1949 aft its conclusion by Mao Zedong’s Chinese Communist Party.

Ma’s 12-day travel saw him sojourn memorial sites and cemeteries, including nan tomb of his grandfather successful Hunan Province, according to a study by China’s Xinhua News Agency connected Friday. It added that nan sojourn “offered a model for compatriots astatine location and overseas into nan kinship of group connected some sides of nan Taiwan Strait.”

He besides said he hoped his coming to China would thief guarantee “Taiwan has a early of existent bid and safety.”

Taiwan’s existent leader, Tsai Ing-wen of nan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), was captious of Ma’s negotiated task into China. She said successful a connection that it showed he has go an “accomplice” of nan One China principle, which advocates a position that Beijing is nan morganatic sovereign ruler of Taiwan.

However, Tsai besides indicated that Ma’s cordial sojourn to Beijing showed that Taiwan and China could successful early clasp negotiated discussions to show that some are portion of a azygous China, moreover if they clasp abstracted definitions of nan term.

Ma’s sojourn was conducted amid heightened tensions successful nan Taiwan Strait pursuing a gathering betwixt Tsai and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy successful nan USA this week. Earlier this twelvemonth Tsai projected renewed talks pinch Beijing to “maintain stability” successful nan region. China, which views Tsai arsenic a separatist, suspended cross-strait discussions erstwhile she assumed powerfulness successful 2016.