Taiwan says 10 Chinese aircraft crossed Taiwan Strait median line

Ten Chinese craft crossed nan median statement of nan Taiwan Strait, usually an unofficial obstruction betwixt nan 2 sides, Taiwan's defence ministry said connected Saturday, arsenic Beijing continues its subject activities adjacent nan island.

Nine Chinese combatant jets and 1 subject drone crossed nan median statement successful nan 24 hours to 6 americium connected Saturday (2000 GMT connected Friday), nan ministry said successful its regular study connected Chinese subject activities.

Taiwan sent craft to pass distant nan Chinese aircraft, while rocket systems monitored them, nan ministry said, utilizing modular wording for its response.