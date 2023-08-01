Takeaways From Trump’s Indictment in the 2020 Election Investigation

Jack Smith made only his 2nd televised quality arsenic typical counsel connected Tuesday to explicate his determination to complaint erstwhile President Donald J. Trump pinch starring a conspiracy to overturn nan 2020 election.

He took nary questions and urged viewers to publication nan 45-page indictment successful its entirety.

The indictment of nan erstwhile president for trying to subvert populist — an section that has nary precedent successful American history — was issued by a national expansive assemblage successful Washington and unsealed soon earlier Mr. Smith gave his statement.

Mr. Trump has been charged pinch 4 crimes, including conspiracies to defraud nan United States and to obstruct an charismatic proceeding.

Here are 4 takeaways:

The indictment portrays an onslaught connected American democracy.

Mr. Smith framed his lawsuit against Mr. Trump arsenic 1 that cuts to a halfway usability of democracy: nan serene transportation of power.