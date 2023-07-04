Taliban ban beauty salons for women in Afghanistan

11 hours ago

The Taliban are banning women’s beauty salons successful Afghanistan, a authorities spokesperson said Tuesday.

It’s nan latest curb connected nan authorities and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, pursuing edicts barring them from education, nationalist spaces and astir forms of employment.

A spokesperson for nan Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, didn’t springiness specifications of nan ban. He only confirmed nan contents of a missive circulating connected societal media.

The ministry-issued letter, dated June 24, says it conveys a verbal bid from nan ultimate leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada. The prohibition targets nan capital, Kabul, and each provinces, and gives salons passim nan state a month’s announcement to upwind down their businesses. After that period, they must adjacent and taxable a study astir their closure. The missive doesn’t springiness reasons for nan ban.

Its merchandise comes days aft Akhundzada claimed that his authorities has taken nan basal steps for nan betterment of women’s lives successful Afghanistan.

One beauty salon proprietor said she was her family’s only breadwinner aft her hubby died successful a 2017 car bombing. She didn’t want to beryllium named aliases mention her salon for fearfulness of reprisals.

Between 8 to 12 women sojourn her Kabul salon each day, she said.

“Day by time they (the Taliban) are imposing limitations connected women,” she told The Associated Press. “Why are they only targeting women? Aren’t we human? Don’t we person nan correct to activity aliases live?”

Despite first promises of a much mean norm than during their erstwhile stint successful powerfulness successful nan 1990s, nan Taliban person imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan successful August 2021 arsenic U.S. and NATO forces were pulling out.

They person barred women from nationalist spaces, for illustration parks and gyms, and cracked down connected media freedoms. The measures person triggered a fierce world uproar, expanding nan country’s isolation astatine a clip erstwhile its system has collapsed _ and person worsened a humanitarian crisis.