Taliban ban on women has forced UN into ‘appalling choice’

UN says antagonistic consequences of nan situation for Afghan group will beryllium nan work of nan de facto authorities.

The United Nations is being forced to make an “appalling choice” astir whether to proceed operations successful Afghanistan while nan Taliban authorities bans women from moving for nan organisation.

Taliban authorities person imposed a slew of restrictions connected Afghan women since seizing powerfulness successful 2021, including banning them from higher acquisition and galore authorities jobs. In December, they banned Afghan women from moving for home and overseas non-governmental organisations, and connected April 4 extended that to UN offices crossed nan country.

In a connection connected Tuesday, nan UN ngo successful Afghanistan said nan prohibition was “unlawful nether world law, including nan UN Charter, and for that reason, nan United Nations cannot comply”.

“Through this ban, nan Taliban de facto authorities activity to unit nan United Nations into having to make an appalling prime betwixt staying and delivering successful support of nan Afghan group and opinionated by nan norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold,” it said.

The expanding curbs are reminiscent of nan Taliban’s first takeover of Afghanistan betwixt 1996 and 2001, erstwhile nan UN said they were responsible for repeated quality authorities violations – peculiarly against girls and women.

“It should beryllium clear that immoderate antagonistic consequences of this situation for nan Afghan group will beryllium nan work of nan de facto authorities,” nan connection said.

Decree successful usurpation of UN’s charter

The UN employs astir 400 Afghan women successful nan country, pinch section labor making up nan bulk of that figure. Earlier this month, UN humanitarian coordinator successful Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov said that nan decree violated nan world body’s charter.

“It is perfectly clear that nary authority tin springiness instructions to nan United Nations … connected who should beryllium employed,” he told nan AFP news agency. “We are not going to make an exception.”

Since nan prohibition was announced, nan UN has ordered each its Afghan staff, men and women, not to study to nan offices until further notice.

The prohibition triggered world outrage, pinch nan Taliban authorities coming nether terrible criticism. They person truthful acold not issued immoderate explanation aliases logic for nan UN ban.

In total, location are astir 3,300 Afghans successful nan country’s 3,900-strong UN workforce.

Many NGOs suspended each operations successful nan state successful protestation aft nan prohibition connected women unit was announced successful December, piling further misery connected Afghanistan’s citizens, half of whom look hunger, according to assistance agencies.

It was agreed aft days of chat that women moving successful nan wellness assemblage would beryllium exempt from nan decree, though nan UN besides enjoyed a wide exemption.

The regularisation will besides hamper donation-raising efforts by nan UN astatine a clip erstwhile Afghanistan is enduring 1 of nan worst humanitarian crises successful nan world, UN officials person said.

The UN airlifted $1.8bn into Afghanistan betwixt December 2021 and January 2023, backing an assistance lifeline for nan nation’s 38 cardinal citizens and shoring up nan home economy.

In different restrictions placed connected Afghan women since 2021, teenage girls person been barred from secondary school, women person been pushed retired of galore authorities jobs, prevented from travelling without a antheral comparative and ordered to screen up extracurricular nan home, ideally pinch a burqa.

Women person besides been banned from universities and are not allowed to participate parks, gyms aliases nationalist baths.